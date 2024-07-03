 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 4
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
nbc_cyc_cavendishrecord_240703.jpg
Cavendish breaks Merckx’s record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory
WNBA
WNBA All-Star Game 2024: How to watch, rosters, format, schedule, and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_jasonday_240703.jpg
Day reflects on his career at John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_gt_theopen_240703__537137.jpg
LIV Golf at center of storylines entering The Open
nbc_roto_addholdropsite_240703.jpg
Add, Hold, Drop: Time to move on from Montgomery

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 4
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
nbc_cyc_cavendishrecord_240703.jpg
Cavendish breaks Merckx’s record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory
WNBA
WNBA All-Star Game 2024: How to watch, rosters, format, schedule, and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_jasonday_240703.jpg
Day reflects on his career at John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_gt_theopen_240703__537137.jpg
LIV Golf at center of storylines entering The Open
nbc_roto_addholdropsite_240703.jpg
Add, Hold, Drop: Time to move on from Montgomery

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tour de France: Cavendish wins record 35th stage

July 3, 2024 12:05 PM
Watch Mark Cavendish's record-breaking finish as riders complete their 177.4-kilometer ride from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas in the fifth stage of the 2024 Tour de France.