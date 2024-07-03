Skip navigation
Tour de France: Cavendish wins record 35th stage
July 3, 2024 12:05 PM
Watch Mark Cavendish's record-breaking finish as riders complete their 177.4-kilometer ride from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas in the fifth stage of the 2024 Tour de France.
