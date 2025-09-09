Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 16

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup game plan begins to take shape in Napa
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Browns at Ravens 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Saturday’s Bristol race will mark end of the playoffs for four Cup drivers
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF
Top impact players: Ohio vs. Ohio State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup game plan begins to take shape in Napa
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Browns at Ravens 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Saturday’s Bristol race will mark end of the playoffs for four Cup drivers
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF
Top impact players: Ohio vs. Ohio State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 16
September 9, 2025 04:39 PM
Watch extended highlights from Stage 16 of the 2025 Vuelta a España, a 167.9km ride through the mountains from Poio to Mos-Castro de Herville before a protest cut the stage 8km short.
Latest Clips
01:21
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
01:44
Player spotlight: Falcons vs. Vikings on SNF
01:20
Top impact players: Ohio vs. Ohio State
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
01:25
Williams’ struggles ‘very concerning’ for Bears
11:59
Ranking QBs on new teams’ debut performances
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
02:01
Vikings leapfrog Lions in odds to win division
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
01:26
Jones can be ‘point guard’ for SF if Purdy is out
17:03
Bears ‘will be sick’ with blown lead vs. Vikings
01:05
Early-week bets for Eagles-Chiefs, Falcons-Vikings
05:41
J.J. McCarthy rallies Vikings past Williams, Bears
05:56
SMX Playoffs 2025: zMax Dragway biggest moments
05:12
Colts’ Jones headlines QB waiver wire for Week 2
05:29
Fannin leads TE waiver wire after Kittle injury
05:08
Belichick-Pats situation ‘feels like high school’
03:57
Bigsby traded from Jaguars to Eagles
03:34
Look to Browns’ Sampson on Week 2 RB waiver wire
05:33
Russini: Vikings are built to win a Super Bowl
05:16
Washington leads deep league WR waiver wire adds
07:53
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
13:33
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
13:22
Target Johnston, Brown for Week 2 WR waiver wires
05:44
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
01:53
Early favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year
01:44
Lions and Bears total is high, target the under
01:32
Can Jags catch Bengals in early-season lull?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue