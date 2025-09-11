 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

How golf lifted up Griffin after father's death
New benchmark for status creates new pressure for PGA Tour players
Syndication: Online Athens
No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Day One
Ludvig Åberg fires 64 to share lead in first round of BMW PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_elkoint_250911.jpg
Elko discusses path from Notre Dame to Texas A&M
nbc_golf_bmwr1_250911.jpg
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_cfb_nd_paulingpkg_250911.jpg
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 18

September 11, 2025 02:43 PM
Watch extended highlights from Stage 18 of the 2025 Vuelta a España, a 26km individual time trial in Valladolid.

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_elkoint_250911.jpg
16:01
Elko discusses path from Notre Dame to Texas A&M
nbc_golf_bmwr1_250911.jpg
11:29
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_cfb_nd_paulingpkg_250911.jpg
01:57
Pauling growing into leadership role for ND
nbc_roto_jonathantaylor_250911.jpg
01:24
Taylor not on injury report, will play vs. Broncos
nbc_golf_krogerqueencity_250911.jpg
06:29
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_goedert_250911.jpg
01:12
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown
nbc_roto_purdy_250911.jpg
01:23
Purdy’s absence shakes up 49ers’ fantasy assets
nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_250911.jpg
04:27
Will McDaniel get fired if Dolphins fall to 0-2?
nbc_dps_derekcarrinterview_250911.jpg
13:04
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_250911.jpg
17:22
Wright more worried about Lions than Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250911.jpg
03:38
Samuel props headline Commanders vs. Packers bets
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_250911.jpg
01:29
Be wary of Nix in fantasy after ‘awful’ Week 1
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_250911.jpg
01:42
Pitts and Pittman could have rough fantasy games
nbc_ffhh_loveqbs_250911.jpg
06:43
Fields, Burrow can ‘do it all’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_lovepasscatchers_250911.jpg
14:47
Smith-Njigba, Warren could be set for big weeks
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_250911.jpg
06:31
Walker, Pacheco are fantasy running backs to avoid
nbc_ffhh_loverbs_250911.jpg
14:10
Brown, Mason lead Week 2 fantasy RB love list
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
01:47
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_lacvslv_250911.jpg
01:50
NFL Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Raiders
nbc_roto_texasamnotredame_250911.jpg.jpg
01:44
Bet on Love to score Notre Dame’s first touchdown
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
01:24
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
04:24
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_phivskc_250911.jpg
02:30
NFL Week 2 preview: Eagles vs. Chiefs
nbc_roto_southflmiami_v3_250911.jpg
01:43
Best prop bets in South Florida vs. Miami game
nbc_csu_denvsind_250911.jpg
02:17
NFL Week 2 preview: Broncos vs. Colts
nbc_csu_carvsari_250911.jpg
02:59
NFL Week 2 preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals
nbc_roto_buccstexans_v2_250911.jpg
02:21
Texans are ‘surprising’ favorites over Buccaneers
nbc_roto_chargersraiders_v2_250911.jpg
02:12
Bet on Chargers to beat Raiders on Monday night
nbc_csu_larvsten_250911.jpg
02:10
NFL Week 2 preview: Rams vs. Titans
nbc_csu_seavspit_250911.jpg
02:22
NFL Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Steelers