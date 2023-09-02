Allar ready to step in as Penn State's leader

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula set up all-American showdown at U.S. Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
College Football Week 1 Best Bet: LSU vs Florida State
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Sam Hartman scores three total touchdowns in his South Bend debut, leading Notre Dame to 56-3 win vs Tennessee State
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Top Clips
PSU retakes the lead on Singleton rushing TD
Highlights: Grand Prix of Portland qualifying
Penn State third in Big Ten odds
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula set up all-American showdown at U.S. Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
College Football Week 1 Best Bet: LSU vs Florida State
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Sam Hartman scores three total touchdowns in his South Bend debut, leading Notre Dame to 56-3 win vs Tennessee State
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Top Clips
PSU retakes the lead on Singleton rushing TD
Highlights: Grand Prix of Portland qualifying
Penn State third in Big Ten odds
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Allar ready to step in as Penn State's leader
September 2, 2023 07:23 PM
Michael Robinson talks with Drew Allar about managing expectations as Penn State's quarterback, stepping into Sean Clifford's shoes and more.
Close Ad