Allar ready to step in as Penn State's leader

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Open - Day 5
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula set up all-American showdown at U.S. Open
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU v Purdue
College Football Week 1 Best Bet: LSU vs Florida State
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee State at Notre Dame
Sam Hartman scores three total touchdowns in his South Bend debut, leading Notre Dame to 56-3 win vs Tennessee State

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_pennsingletontd_230802.jpg
PSU retakes the lead on Singleton rushing TD
nbc_indy_portlandqualifying_230902.jpg
Highlights: Grand Prix of Portland qualifying
nbc_bcc_jaycroucherbetmgmsegment_230902.jpg
Penn State third in Big Ten odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Diego Open - Day 5
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula set up all-American showdown at U.S. Open
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU v Purdue
College Football Week 1 Best Bet: LSU vs Florida State
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee State at Notre Dame
Sam Hartman scores three total touchdowns in his South Bend debut, leading Notre Dame to 56-3 win vs Tennessee State

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_pennsingletontd_230802.jpg
PSU retakes the lead on Singleton rushing TD
nbc_indy_portlandqualifying_230902.jpg
Highlights: Grand Prix of Portland qualifying
nbc_bcc_jaycroucherbetmgmsegment_230902.jpg
Penn State third in Big Ten odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Allar ready to step in as Penn State's leader

September 2, 2023 07:23 PM
Michael Robinson talks with Drew Allar about managing expectations as Penn State's quarterback, stepping into Sean Clifford's shoes and more.