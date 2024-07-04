Skip navigation
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Dutch sprinter Groenewegen wins Tour de France Stage 6 in a photo finish
Groenewegen: Feels ‘amazing’ to win TDF Stage 6
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 6 finish
Multiple riders crash into barricades in Stage 6
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Dutch sprinter Groenewegen wins Tour de France Stage 6 in a photo finish
Groenewegen: Feels ‘amazing’ to win TDF Stage 6
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 6 finish
Multiple riders crash into barricades in Stage 6
Watch Now
Analyzing Cavendish's record-breaking stage win
July 4, 2024 11:59 AM
Following Mark Cavendish's historic 35th stage victory in the Tour de France on Wednesday, our studio crew takes a closer look into Cavendish's unforgettable win.
