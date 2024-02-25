 Skip navigation
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Cooper Webb.jpg
Cooper Webb wins in Arlington after Jett Lawrence crashes, Haiden Deegan takes 250s
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 7
Paolini defeats Kalinskaya in comeback victory for Dubai title
NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Lafrenière, Rempe help Rangers beat Flyers 2-1, tying franchise record with 10th straight win

Top Clips

Cooper_Webb.jpg
Webb, Tomac hang tough for 1-2 finish in Arlington
nbc_moto_webbintv_240224.jpg
Webb 'in shock' after winning 450SX Round 7
tomac_plessinger.jpg
Highlights: Webb, Deegan win Supercross Round 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Cooper Webb.jpg
Cooper Webb wins in Arlington after Jett Lawrence crashes, Haiden Deegan takes 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 7
Paolini defeats Kalinskaya in comeback victory for Dubai title
NHL: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Lafrenière, Rempe help Rangers beat Flyers 2-1, tying franchise record with 10th straight win

Top Clips

Cooper_Webb.jpg
Webb, Tomac hang tough for 1-2 finish in Arlington
nbc_moto_webbintv_240224.jpg
Webb ‘in shock’ after winning 450SX Round 7
tomac_plessinger.jpg
Highlights: Webb, Deegan win Supercross Round 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Forkner's 'brutal' crash; Deegan prevails in Rd. 7

February 24, 2024 10:58 PM
Jason Weigandt and Ricky Carmichael discuss Haiden Deegan's breakthrough 250 Supercross win and analyze Austin Forkner's "brutal" crash in Arlington.