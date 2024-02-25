Forkner's 'brutal' crash; Deegan prevails in Rd. 7

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cooper Webb wins in Arlington after Jett Lawrence crashes, Haiden Deegan takes 250s
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Paolini defeats Kalinskaya in comeback victory for Dubai title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Lafrenière, Rempe help Rangers beat Flyers 2-1, tying franchise record with 10th straight win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Webb, Tomac hang tough for 1-2 finish in Arlington
Webb ‘in shock’ after winning 450SX Round 7
Highlights: Webb, Deegan win Supercross Round 7
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cooper Webb wins in Arlington after Jett Lawrence crashes, Haiden Deegan takes 250s
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Paolini defeats Kalinskaya in comeback victory for Dubai title
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Lafrenière, Rempe help Rangers beat Flyers 2-1, tying franchise record with 10th straight win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Webb, Tomac hang tough for 1-2 finish in Arlington
Webb ‘in shock’ after winning 450SX Round 7
Highlights: Webb, Deegan win Supercross Round 7
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Forkner's 'brutal' crash; Deegan prevails in Rd. 7
February 24, 2024 10:58 PM
Jason Weigandt and Ricky Carmichael discuss Haiden Deegan's breakthrough 250 Supercross win and analyze Austin Forkner's "brutal" crash in Arlington.
Close Ad