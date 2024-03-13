Watch Now
Falcons signing Cousins is biggest impact FA move
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Brad Spielberger explain why Kirk Cousins signing with the Falcons moves the needle the most of any NFL free agency move and discuss Russell Wilson going to the Steelers.
Analyzing NFC after first wave of NFL free agency
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Brad Spielberger examine the impact signings after the first wave of NFL Free agency, analyzing how the top NFC contenders stack up.
Can DeMar top Steph as Clutch Player of the Year?
Bet the Edge evaluates DeMar DeRozan's shrinking price to earn Clutch Player of the Year honors and whether or not he can catch Steph Curry in the race for a market that's difficult to handicap.
Betting market for The Players Championship
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Denny Carter look ahead to The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, analyzing the betting market for the event.
Liverpool, City’s odds to win league after draw
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how they are viewing Liverpool and Man City to win the Premier League after a 1-1 draw in Matchweek 28 on Bet the Edge.
Bucks a strong bet to ‘run away’ with Central
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why the Milwaukee Bucks are "clear favorites" to win the Central Division in the Eastern Conference despite the Cleveland Cavaliers' efforts to catch them.
Can anyone catch Jokic in the MVP race?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their thoughts on the NBA MVP market, discussing why Nikola Jokic is likely in a class of his own as a favorite to win the award.
Is health a concern for Judge’s MVP case?
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell examine the American League MVP betting market, analyzing if health is a concern for current favorite Aaron Judge.
Betting Kansas-Houston and Big 12 Tourney champion
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell examine the betting market for Saturday's clash between Kansas and Houston, as well as for the "two-team race" Big 12 Tournament.