 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Can I get an Amen?
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Tony Stewart tells SHR employees not to look behind after ‘two miserable years in a row’
Comedian Jay Pharoah Learns New Skills With The Help Of Some Famous Friends For IMDb Series "Special Skills"
Gabby Douglas sets gymnastics comeback, first meet in eight years

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sbmarketsv2_240206.jpg
Public is driving up prices for Super Bowl betting
nbc_cbk_indgallowaycomp_230206.jpg
Highlights: Galloway goes off vs. Ohio State
nbc_cbk_benjohnsonintv_240206.jpg
Minnesota ‘forced tempo’ to pull off win vs. MSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Rockets v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Can I get an Amen?
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
Tony Stewart tells SHR employees not to look behind after ‘two miserable years in a row’
Comedian Jay Pharoah Learns New Skills With The Help Of Some Famous Friends For IMDb Series "Special Skills"
Gabby Douglas sets gymnastics comeback, first meet in eight years

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sbmarketsv2_240206.jpg
Public is driving up prices for Super Bowl betting
nbc_cbk_indgallowaycomp_230206.jpg
Highlights: Galloway goes off vs. Ohio State
nbc_cbk_benjohnsonintv_240206.jpg
Minnesota ‘forced tempo’ to pull off win vs. MSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Are betting markets tired of fading Mahomes?

February 7, 2024 06:00 AM
Rufus Peabody joins Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick on Bet the Edge to discuss Super Bowl 58, analyzing whether betting markets are getting tired of fading Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Up Next
nbc_bte_sbmarketsv2_240206.jpg
5:23
Public is driving up prices for Super Bowl betting
Now Playing
nbc_bte_mahomes_240206.jpg
4:40
Are betting markets tired of fading Mahomes?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefirstpropbets_240205.jpg
3:35
Lean heavily on 49ers scoring first in Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesblinemovementv2_240205.jpg
6:23
Super Bowl 58 is a ‘very liquid market’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetradedeadline_240201.jpg
5:42
NBA trade deadline buyers and sellers
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemvp_240201.jpg
5:30
Jokic hasn’t separated himself in the NBA MVP race
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemagicv2_240131.jpg
3:23
Buying stock in Magic to win Southeast Division
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesbanytimetdsv2_240131.jpg
3:08
McCaffrey, Jennings, Juszczyk for SB touchdown bet
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedpoy_240130.jpg
5:55
Analyzing NBA Defensive Player of the Year market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbamvp_240129.jpg
5:53
NBA MVP market hinges on Embiid’s health
Now Playing