Evaluating Western Conference betting odds
The matchups will make the West entertaining this NBA season, but it also means it's hard to pick out an ideal bet for a regular season conference winner.
Falcons vs. Bucs Week 8 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a closer look at the Week 8 Falcons-Bucs game, including how the injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin impact the spread of the game.
Evaluating Western Conference betting odds
The matchups will make the West entertaining this NBA season, but it also means it's hard to pick out an ideal bet for a regular season conference winner.
Examining market for NBA Most Improved Player
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the betting market for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award, including Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey.
Allen, McCollum best long shot NBA 6MOY bets
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discuss why the Phoenix Suns' Grayson Allen and New Orleans Pelicans' C.J. McCollum are their favorite long shot bets for NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2024-25.
Stock is up on Seahawks going into NFL Week 8
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze why the stock is up on the Seahawks after their blowout victory of the Atlanta Falcons and discuss how to bet on Seattle for the remainder of the season.
Lions clearly NFC’s best team through Week 7?
Dinsick says the Detroit Lions are clearly the best team in the NFC through Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season before he and Croucher examine Jared Goff's MVP outlook and some early Week 8 opening spreads.
Look past ‘Tier 1' in NBA MVP futures market?
Dinsick and Croucher look at the NBA MVP futures market, with the three "Tier 1" names leaving a bit to be desired.
Ride with Bengals, Texans in NFL Week 7
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their best bets for Week 7 of the NFL season, including taking the Bengals over the Browns and picking the Texans to win vs. the Packers.
SEA, ATL’s struggling defenses points to shootout
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Seattle Seahawks' and Atlanta Falcons' struggles on the defensive side of the ball and why that bodes well for Geno Smith and Drake London in this Week 7 matchup.