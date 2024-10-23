 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s playoff race at Homestead
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Notre Dame looking to make big jump with revamped roster in coach Micah Shrewsberry’s second season
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Florida Panthers
Stanley Cup champion Panthers and coach Paul Maurice agree on contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenovtb_241022.jpg
Falcons vs. Bucs Week 8 best bets
nbc_golf_xanderpresser_241022.jpg
Schauffele expects Zozo course to be difficult
nbc_golf_jacksonstephensrd2_241022.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sunday’s playoff race at Homestead
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Notre Dame looking to make big jump with revamped roster in coach Micah Shrewsberry’s second season
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Florida Panthers
Stanley Cup champion Panthers and coach Paul Maurice agree on contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenovtb_241022.jpg
Falcons vs. Bucs Week 8 best bets
nbc_golf_xanderpresser_241022.jpg
Schauffele expects Zozo course to be difficult
nbc_golf_jacksonstephensrd2_241022.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Evaluating Western Conference betting odds

October 23, 2024 06:00 AM
The matchups will make the West entertaining this NBA season, but it also means it's hard to pick out an ideal bet for a regular season conference winner.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btenovtb_241022.jpg
3:28
Falcons vs. Bucs Week 8 best bets
Now Playing
sga_thumb.jpg
3:51
Evaluating Western Conference betting odds
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_mostimproved_241021.jpg
6:34
Examining market for NBA Most Improved Player
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_6moy_241021__682734.jpg
6:27
Allen, McCollum best long shot NBA 6MOY bets
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_seahawks_241021.jpg
4:57
Stock is up on Seahawks going into NFL Week 8
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btelionsandmore_241020.jpg
5:17
Lions clearly NFC’s best team through Week 7?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nbamvpv2_241020.jpg
7:37
Look past ‘Tier 1' in NBA MVP futures market?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebestbets_241017.jpg
4:26
Ride with Bengals, Texans in NFL Week 7
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteatlsea_241017.jpg
6:48
SEA, ATL’s struggling defenses points to shootout
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenyjpit_241017.jpg
6:22
How Adams impacts bets for Jets-Steelers on SNF
Now Playing