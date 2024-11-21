Watch Now
Bet it in a Minute: Eagles at Rams on Week 12 SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick drop their best bets for the Eagles and Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 12, focusing on the Eagles' defense and game total.
Up Next
Bet it in a Minute: Eagles at Rams on Week 12 SNF
Bet it in a Minute: Eagles at Rams on Week 12 SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick drop their best bets for the Eagles and Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 12, focusing on the Eagles' defense and game total.
Bet it in a Minute: Ravens at Chargers on MNF
Bet it in a Minute: Ravens at Chargers on MNF
Drew Dinsick advices bettors to wait for a better price on the Ravens in Week 12 against the Chargers, while Jay Croucher eyes the Under, citing a Baltimore defense he expects to pick things up.
Will Hoosiers fall far in CFP if they lose to OSU?
Will Hoosiers fall far in CFP if they lose to OSU?
Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell, and Eric Froton talk about Indiana's chances to make the College Football Playoff and how far the Hoosiers may fall in the ranking if they lose to the Buckeyes.
CFP has many legitimate contenders to win it all
CFP has many legitimate contenders to win it all
Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell, and Eric Froton look at the College Football Playoff and think there are many teams in the Top-12 that have a path to win the championship.
How Cowboys’ free fall impacts betting lines
How Cowboys' free fall impacts betting lines
Jay Croucher discusses how the free fall of the Dallas Cowboys may affect the approach to betting this team with significant line shifts to their rest-of-season schedule.
Buy Vikings if looking to sell high on Lions
Buy Vikings if looking to sell high on Lions
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick rate the Minnesota Vikings and estimate the gap between their NFC North rival and current favorite to win the division, Detroit Lions, just one game behind.
Like Browns to cover against Steelers on TNF
Like Browns to cover against Steelers on TNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are taking the Cleveland Browns to cover (+3.5) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 with inclement weather pending on Thursday night.
Why this is the ‘last chance’ to bet Lamar for MVP
Why this is the 'last chance' to bet Lamar for MVP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick compare the cases of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in the MVP market, with Allen the favorite coming out of Week 11, discussing why this may be the "last chance" to bet the Ravens QB.
Broncos trending up behind Nix’s progression
Broncos trending up behind Nix's progression
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick rate the 6-5 Denver Broncos as quarterback Bo Nix continues to progress as well as the odds of making the playoffs with key games ahead.