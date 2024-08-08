Watch Now
Aiyuk may be in for a rude awakening if traded
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about Brandon Aiyuk potentially being traded and what the San Francisco 49ers might get for him.
Up Next
Aiyuk may be in for a rude awakening if traded
Aiyuk may be in for a rude awakening if traded
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about Brandon Aiyuk potentially being traded and what the San Francisco 49ers might get for him.
LAC, SEA may take opposite preseason approaches
LAC, SEA may take opposite preseason approaches
As the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks prepare to clash in the preseason, Drew Dinsick sees a potential difference in how the teams approach the game.
Arnold, Wilson best NFL ROTY longshot bets
Arnold, Wilson best NFL ROTY longshot bets
Trevor Sikkema, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their Rookie of the Year longshots on the defensive side of the ball, including Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson.
What’s the Dolphins’ ceiling in the AFC East?
What's the Dolphins’ ceiling in the AFC East?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze how the Dolphins will fare in the AFC East and assess Miami’s fantasy outlook for the upcoming season.
Jets have ‘ton of upside’ after bolstering OL
Jets have 'ton of upside' after bolstering OL
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how the New York Jets have built a solid offensive line to protect quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Allen’s MVP outlook for 2024 NFL season
Allen's MVP outlook for 2024 NFL season
Bet the Edge takes a look at Josh Allen's MVP outlook for the 2024 NFL season, evaluating if it's worth placing a wager on the Buffalo Bills quarterback ahead of Week 1.
Phillies are the ‘best to bet on’ in the NL
Phillies are the 'best to bet on' in the NL
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why the Philadelphia Phillies should still be the betting favorites to win the NL despite a recent market overreaction.
Mariners will be ‘a tough team to beat’
Mariners will be 'a tough team to beat'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how the pitching rotation for the Seattle Mariners makes them a better betting prospect than the market would indicate.
LaFleur in ‘sweet spot’ for Coach of the Year bets
LaFleur in 'sweet spot' for Coach of the Year bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss whether Jordan Love could make some noise in the MVP conversation. The duo also explain why Matt LaFleur could be a worthy candidate for early Coach of the Year bets.