Will BUF draft a first-round WR after Diggs trade?
PFF's Trevor Sikkema joins Bet the Edge to discuss the Bills' NFL draft outlook after trading Stefon Diggs, including why the odds favor Buffalo selecting a wide receiver in round one.
NFL draft ceiling for McCarthy is No. 2 overall
PFF's Trevor Sikkema joins Bet the Edge to analyze the 2024 NFL Draft position floor and ceiling for JJ McCarthy, discussing why the former Michigan quarterback could go as high as No. 2 to the Washington Commanders.
PFF's Trevor Sikkema joins Bet the Edge to discuss the Bills' NFL draft outlook after trading Stefon Diggs, including why the odds favor Buffalo selecting a wide receiver in round one.
Alt is a ‘big favorite’ for Titans’ pick at No. 7
BTE is joined by PFF's Trevor Sikkema to assess 2024 NFL Draft odds for the No. 7 overall pick, highlighting why the Tennessee Titans would be hard-pressed to pass on OL prospect Joe Alt.
Diggs trade has ‘big time’ impact on AFC market
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss why the Buffalo Bills reportedly trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans shakes up the AFC futures market, with the conference becoming even more "wide open."
Men’s Final Four bets: Eyes on Alabama vs. UConn
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick evaluate their favorite bets for the men's Final Four matchups, including why Alabama's spread is worth targeting against UConn and more.
Evaluating women’s Final Four best bets
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the women's Final Four spreads, including outlooks for NC State vs. South Carolina and UConn vs. Iowa.
Is Edey the clear men’s MOP bet?
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss if Zach Edey is the runaway to win the men's NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Award and list the UConn players that are contenders in the race.
White’s intriguing case for NBA MIP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the NBA's Most Improved Player market, notably Tyrese Maxey's chances as the betting favorite and Coby White's outlook as legitimate contender to win the award.
Can Reid make late 6MOY push after Monk’s injury?
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher assess the new NBA Sixth Man of the Year betting market in the wake of Malik Monk's injury, wondering whether Naz Reid or Norman Powell can make a late charge to snag the award.