Allen playing at 'MVP level' going into Week 4
Bet the Edge breaks down all the betting angles in the Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Ravens, debating whether Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen will continue operating at an MVP level.
GB vs. MIN Week 4 ‘a tough matchup to read’
Bet the Edge analyzes the Week 4 matchup between the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings, discussing why it's a tough matchup to predict with the potential return of quarterback Jordan Love.
Week 4 best bets: Eagles-Bucs, Saints-Falcons
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets of NFL Week 1, including the Saints bouncing back against the Falcons and the Eagles' potential regression against the Buccaneers.
Allen playing at 'MVP level' going into Week 4
Bet the Edge breaks down all the betting angles in the Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Ravens, debating whether Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen will continue operating at an MVP level.
What to make of Leonard’s prop bets in ND vs. LOU
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell examine Riley Leonard's prop bets in the Notre Dame vs. Louisville matchup, discussing if the Fighting Irish quarterback can hit the over on both passing and rushing yards.
Ohio State may carry bettors vs. Michigan State
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell think Ohio State has enough firepower to to cover and pass the over against Michigan State this weekend.
Milroe, Ward lead competitive Heisman market
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the market for the Heisman Trophy winner, particularly how Alabama's Jalen Milroe can set himself apart from the field against Georgia.
Giants in ‘bad spot’ vs. Cowboys due to injuries
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming matchup against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, noting the Cowboys' lackluster offensive vision and the Giants' lengthy injury report.
What to make of Jaguars vs. Texans line in Week 4
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Jaguars vs. Texans matchup in Week 4, discussing how poorly Jacksonville has looked and what the spread means for Houston.
Dalton likely won’t be enough for CAR to upset CIN
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Bengals vs. Panthers game in Week 4, explaining why Carolina's defense won't be able to hang with Cincinnati despite Andy Dalton's insertion at quarterback.