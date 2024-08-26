Watch Now
Maye leads off BTE NFL Preseason Week 3 takeaways
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about their takeaways from the final week of the NFL preseason, including the fascinating potential start of Drake Maye.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about their takeaways from the final week of the NFL preseason, including the fascinating potential start of Drake Maye.
Baez comes through at U.S. Open, Round 1
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their thoughts on Sebastian Baez and whether he can help bettors in his opening-round matchup at the U.S. Open.
Zheng can 'do some damage' at the U.S. Open
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at U.S. Open futures in the women's draw and attempt to predict how well Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen can do.
Big Ten champion odds are looking top heavy
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Brad Thomas look at the odds for the Big Ten champion and how Ohio State and Oregon have separated themselves from the pack.
Milroe to win Heisman is a high-upside bet
Brad Thomas, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate Alabama's odds to make the College Football Playoff and Jalen Milroe's chances to win the Heisman, explaining why both are strong preseason bets.
Florida State could 'run all over' Georgia Tech
Bet the Edge reviews lines for Florida State and Georgia Tech's clash, explaining why backing the Seminoles as double-digit favorites could be the smart play.
Robinson could ride more carries to rushing title
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are hopeful Bijan Robinson will get a heftier workload in 2024, making him a top contender to lead the NFL in rushing yards.
Kupp's season-long receiving over an enticing bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss NFL receiving yards totals in 2024, diving into why Cooper Kupp could be primed for a bounce-back season with the Los Angeles Rams.
Purdy could be longshot to lead NFL in pass yards
Bet the Edge examines the NFL season-long passing prop market, discussing why San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could be a longshot worth betting on to lead the league in passing yards.