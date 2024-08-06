Watch Now
What's the Dolphins’ ceiling in the AFC East?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze how the Dolphins will fare in the AFC East and assess Miami’s fantasy outlook for the upcoming season.
Allen's MVP outlook for 2024 NFL season
Bet the Edge takes a look at Josh Allen's MVP outlook for the 2024 NFL season, evaluating if it's worth placing a wager on the Buffalo Bills quarterback ahead of Week 1.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze how the Dolphins will fare in the AFC East and assess Miami’s fantasy outlook for the upcoming season.
Jets have 'ton of upside' after bolstering OL
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how the New York Jets have built a solid offensive line to protect quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Phillies are the 'best to bet on' in the NL
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why the Philadelphia Phillies should still be the betting favorites to win the NL despite a recent market overreaction.
Mariners will be 'a tough team to beat'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how the pitching rotation for the Seattle Mariners makes them a better betting prospect than the market would indicate.
LaFleur in 'sweet spot' for Coach of the Year bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss whether Jordan Love could make some noise in the MVP conversation. The duo also explain why Matt LaFleur could be a worthy candidate for early Coach of the Year bets.
Lions could have 'highest floor' in NFC
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the factors that make the Detroit Lions a team with high expectations in 2024, including quarterback Jared Goff and Dan Campbell's coaching staff.
Williams heavily favored in OROY bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Caleb Williams being heavily favored to win the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year whether he's a worthwhile bet for the league MVP or not.
Pelicans a 'fringe contender' in the West
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the New Orleans Pelicans' expected win total for the 2024-25 season, noting how the franchise's roster changes have made the team deeper.