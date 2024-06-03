 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2023 - Day Four
Boyd Martin headlines U.S. Olympic equestrian eventing team for Paris
Nove Mesto Mountain Bike Worldcup
U.S. mountain bikers could ride recent success to first Olympic medals in 12 years
2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles headline NYC Grand Prix; broadcast info

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jamarrchase_240604.jpg
Next steps for Chase, Lamb after Jefferson deal
nbc_pft_jeffersondeal_240604.jpg
Unpacking Jefferson deal from start to finish
nbc_roto_btejets_240603.jpg
Are the Jets fairly priced to win the AFC?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2023 - Day Four
Boyd Martin headlines U.S. Olympic equestrian eventing team for Paris
Nove Mesto Mountain Bike Worldcup
U.S. mountain bikers could ride recent success to first Olympic medals in 12 years
2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles headline NYC Grand Prix; broadcast info

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jamarrchase_240604.jpg
Next steps for Chase, Lamb after Jefferson deal
nbc_pft_jeffersondeal_240604.jpg
Unpacking Jefferson deal from start to finish
nbc_roto_btejets_240603.jpg
Are the Jets fairly priced to win the AFC?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Swiatek favored in updated French Open odds

June 3, 2024 05:41 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about the French Open women's draw after four rounds of action and whether anyone can catch an in-the-groove Iga Swiatek.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btejets_240603.jpg
5:22
Are the Jets fairly priced to win the AFC?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240603.jpg
5:37
Breaking down the 2024 NBA Finals betting markets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefrenchopenupdate_240603.jpg
5:32
Swiatek favored in updated French Open odds
Now Playing
nbc_bte_champleagueandmls_240530.jpg
7:06
Consider fading Inter Miami in MLS title markets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_natleagueroy_240530.jpg
6:21
Imanaga, Skenes and NL ROTY market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefoupdate_240529.jpg
7:06
Swiatek ‘in good spot’ to recover from close call
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btewnba_240529.jpg
2:50
Aces’ Wilson is rightful frontrunner for WNBA MVP
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemavswolvesgm5_240529.jpg
7:50
Why Timberwolves could force a Game 7
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefrenchopen_240528.jpg
5:45
French Open is shaping up to be ‘very chalky’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenlmvp_240528.jpg
7:16
NL MVP betting market has been anchored by Dodgers
Now Playing