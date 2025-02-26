 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bol Bol returns to starting lineup
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Marquette
Long-range shooting propels No. 21 Marquette to 82-52 win over Providence

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btechlgoalscorer_250225.jpg
Analyzing Champions League top goal scorer market
nbc_roto_bteraptors_250225.jpg
Raptors’ schedule benefits NBA playoff push
nbc_cbb_providencemarquette_250225.jpg
Highlights: Marquette destroys Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bol Bol returns to starting lineup
NCAA Basketball: Providence at Marquette
Long-range shooting propels No. 21 Marquette to 82-52 win over Providence

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btechlgoalscorer_250225.jpg
Analyzing Champions League top goal scorer market
nbc_roto_bteraptors_250225.jpg
Raptors’ schedule benefits NBA playoff push
nbc_cbb_providencemarquette_250225.jpg
Highlights: Marquette destroys Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Spieth an under-the-radar bet to win Masters

February 26, 2025 06:00 AM
Brad Thomas and Drew Dinsick discuss Jordan Spieth as a bet to win the Masters, citing his success at Augusta as a reason to buy in.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btechlgoalscorer_250225.jpg
4:27
Analyzing Champions League top goal scorer market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btespieth_250225.jpg
1:19
Spieth an under-the-radar bet to win Masters
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteraptors_250225.jpg
3:04
Raptors’ schedule benefits NBA playoff push
Now Playing
nbc_bte_iga_250224.jpg
3:35
Swiatek’s odds to win French Open are ‘insane’
Now Playing
nbc_bte_cyyoung_250224.jpg
4:18
How Skenes, Webb fit into NL Cy Young markets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_skubal_v3_250224.jpg
2:58
Kirby, Fried can challenge Skubal for AL Cy Young
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_liverpool_250223.jpg
2:15
Liverpool the heavy favorites to win PL
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_dpoy_250223.jpg
4:38
Is Mobley the best bet for NBA DPOY?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_salah_250223.jpg
2:33
Evaluating Salah’s chances to win Ballon d’Or
Now Playing
nbc_bte_rookieofyear_250220.jpg
3:13
Castle may run away with NBA Rookie of the Year
Now Playing