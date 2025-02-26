Watch Now
Spieth an under-the-radar bet to win Masters
Brad Thomas and Drew Dinsick discuss Jordan Spieth as a bet to win the Masters, citing his success at Augusta as a reason to buy in.
Analyzing Champions League top goal scorer market
Drew Dinsick and Brad Thomas weigh in on the betting market for the top goal scorer in the Champions League, discussing why the market feels "busted" at the moment.
Brad Thomas and Drew Dinsick discuss Jordan Spieth as a bet to win the Masters, citing his success at Augusta as a reason to buy in.
Raptors’ schedule benefits NBA playoff push
Drew Dinsick and Brad Thomas evaluate why the Toronto Raptors have a good chance of making the playoffs as long as the team holds teams off including the Magic and the Bulls.
Swiatek’s odds to win French Open are ‘insane’
Though she's the odds-on favorite to win this year's French Open, Drew Dinsick explains why Iga Swiatek is a risky bet before pivoting to longshot cases for Mirra Andreeva and Karolina Muchova.
How Skenes, Webb fit into NL Cy Young markets
In what's shaping up to be a "deep field" of contenders for the 2025 National League Cy Young Award, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine cases for ascending phenom Paul Skenes and workhorse Logan Webb.
Kirby, Fried can challenge Skubal for AL Cy Young
With little value backing Tarik Skubal as the clear American League Cy Young favorite, BTE shares how bettors can best attack this market during the year, including why George Kirby and Max Fried can push for the award.
Liverpool the heavy favorites to win PL
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down Liverpool becoming massive favorites to win the Premier League, discussing why they feel the Reds are the only realistic option to win it all.
Is Mobley the best bet for NBA DPOY?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the NBA Defensive Player of the Year market, analyzing Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson Jr. as betting favorites to win the award while also considering the longshot possibilities.
Evaluating Salah’s chances to win Ballon d’Or
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher break down Mohamed Salah as a bet to win the Ballon d'Or, explaining how the Egyptian star is "Messi-like" as Liverpool zero in on winning the Premier League.