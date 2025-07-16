 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
Atlanta Dream v Chicago Sky
Atlanta starters combine for 58 points in 86-49 victory over the Sky
Angel Reese
Angel Reese misses Sky’s final game before All-Star break with leg injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
Atlanta Dream v Chicago Sky
Atlanta starters combine for 58 points in 86-49 victory over the Sky
Angel Reese
Angel Reese misses Sky’s final game before All-Star break with leg injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Fever can 'gut it out' to cover spread vs. Liberty

July 16, 2025 11:19 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss odds for Fever vs. Liberty, highlighting how Caitlin Clark's injury impacts the market and how the Liberty's gritty defense shapes bettors' decisions for the matchup.
Up Next
kelsey.jpg
1:31
Fever can ‘gut it out’ to cover spread vs. Liberty
Now Playing
nbc_bte_wnbadefpoty_250616.jpg
1:40
Liberty’s Jones one to watch for WNBA DPOY
Now Playing
nbc_bte_celticsknicks_250516.jpg
1:09
Expect ‘aggressive effort’ from Brunson in Game 6
Now Playing
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_250429.jpg
3:01
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
Now Playing
nbc_bte_milanbayern_250415.jpg
1:37
Inter should cruise in Milan v. shorthanded Bayern
Now Playing
nbc_bte_lakerswolves_250414.jpg
2:00
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
Now Playing
nbc_bte_clipperskings_250411.jpg
1:46
‘Surging’ Clippers should easily cover vs. Kings
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_heatbulls_250409.jpg
1:28
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bluegrassstakes_250403.jpg
1:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
Now Playing
nbc_roto_woodmemorial_250403.jpg
2:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
01:14
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
01:08
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
01:06
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier
nbc_dls_nbagambling_250716.jpg
08:55
The ‘mystery’ behind Beasley’s gambling scandal
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
05:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_roto_euryperez_250716.jpg
01:36
Perez ‘rounding into form’ with Marlins
nbc_pftpm_gardner_250716.jpg
05:07
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250716.jpg
01:35
Dodgers’ Snell looks ‘really good’ in rehab start
nbc_golf_johnsonhitapology_250716.jpg
03:37
With crowd watching, Wagner skulls into grandstand
nbc_dls_allstargame_250716.jpg
13:39
Debating Schwarber’s ASG MVP win, swing-off format
nbc_wnba_toplaysnightv2_250716.jpg
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
lfcoursediscussion0716.jpg
10:46
Portrush wind, conditions will create ‘volatility’
nbc_bte_padres_250716.jpg
01:23
Padres in ‘prime position’ for postseason run
nbc_bte_texas_250716.jpg
02:03
Texas over 9.5 wins is a ‘great bet’ to make
nbc_bte_aces_250716.jpg
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
lfportush16.jpg
03:53
‘Calamity corner’ Portrush 16th a ‘brilliant’ hole
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250716.jpg
01:28
Healy ‘lost a few years’ off his life in Stage 11
rory_scottie_site.jpg
15:25
What must Rory and Scottie get right at The Open?
nbc_cyc_tdfsimmonsintv_250716.jpg
02:53
Simmons: ‘With these guys, you don’t not ride’
nbc_cyc_tdfstudiopogacarcrash_250716.jpg
03:11
Why did Pogačar’s rivals slow down after crash?
finishstageeleven.jpg
08:20
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 11 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfpogacarcrash_250716.jpg
02:11
Pogačar crashes during Stage 11 of Tour de France
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250716.jpg
02:01
Packers could be ‘really surprising’ in 2025
nbc_bte_theopenmisscut_250716.jpg
01:55
Smith could have ‘huge problems’ at The Open
bryson_mpx.jpg
04:15
Biggest questions going into The Open first round
tiger_site.jpg
04:40
Looking back on Tiger’s dominant 2000 Open win
nbc_cyc_tdfsteveparents_250716.jpg
01:01
Healy’s parents travel to see son in yellow jersey
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250716.jpg
01:02
Milan sprints past Girmay during Tour de France
oly_wpm_worlds_usasin_250716.jpg
10:10
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo throttles Singapore
darbon_site.jpg
07:25
Should and will Trump Turnberry host future Open?