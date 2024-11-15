Watch Now
Making Burrow's case for NFL CPOY
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Joe Burrow’s case for Comeback Player of the Year, along with the pricing of Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Damar Hamlin and Nick Chubb as other viable candidates.
Can Texans offense get back on track vs. Cowboys?
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher explain why their targeting the under when two struggling offenses in the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys square off on Monday Night Football in Week 11.
Best bets for Week 11’s Colts-Jets matchup
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the best bets for the Week 11 matchup between the Colts and Jets, including how Anthony Richardson's return under center will impact the game from a betting perspective.
Browns, Ravens highlight NFL Week 11 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their best bets for NFL Week 11, including taking the Browns money line vs. the Saints and riding with the Ravens -3 in Pittsburgh vs. the Steelers.
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Chargers on SNF
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher are all-in on the Chargers against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football in a matchup where Los Angeles should have "no problem" moving the ball.
Notre Dame could cover first-half vs. Virginia
Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell, and Eric Froton give their best bets for Notre Dame-Virginia, including Anthony Colandrea's passing yards, the first half spread and more.
Reflecting on the second CFP rankings
Bet the Edge analyzes the second College Football Playoff rankings, debating how many Big Ten and SEC teams will ultimately make the cut in the final CFP rankings.
Hunter, Jeanty good bets for Heisman Trophy
Brad Thomas, Vaughn Dalzell, and Eric Froton give their bets for the Heisman Trophy winner with a few players standing out from the field.
Rams to bounce back vs. Patriots despite struggles
Despite the recent struggles of Matthew Stafford, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick believe the Rams should have "no issues" sustaining offense against the Patriots in Week 11 behind strong defensive support.