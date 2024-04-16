Watch Now
Heat-Sixers may present opportunities to bet live
With much uncertainty surrounding the Heat-Sixers play-in game, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why they are most interesting in betting this game live on Bet the Edge.
Best ways to approach Pacers-Bucks playoff series
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks playoff series and discuss how Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury affects the approach to various markets on Bet the Edge.
PL now City’s to lose after consequential weekend
After a difficult weekend for Liverpool and Arsenal, Man City is now the heavy favorite to win the Premier League. Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze if City is vulnerable with a favorable fixture schedule remaining.
Heat-Sixers may present opportunities to bet live
With much uncertainty surrounding the Heat-Sixers play-in game, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why they are most interesting in betting this game live on Bet the Edge.
Kings-Warriors a ‘coin flip’ with Under in play
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Warriors as short road favorites against the Kings and share why the Under (226.5) is an enticing play with no true lean to the winner on Bet the Edge.
Are Suns rightfully favored over Timberwolves?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick debate if the Phoenix Suns are rightfully favored over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their playoff series with arguments for both sides on Bet the Edge.
How would Lakers be priced vs. Nuggets?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' form heading into the NBA Play-In Tournament and analyze their chances to challenge the Denver Nuggets if they reach the playoffs.
How to bet top three picks of 2024 NFL Draft
Eric Froton joins Bet the Edge to discuss odds for the top three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including scenarios where Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye go No. 2 overall to the Commanders.
Target Barcelona for Champions League Final value
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick detail why Barcelona to make and win the Champions League Final is a value wager for bettors to consider.
2024 NFL Draft props: Odunze, Thomas Jr.
Bet the Edge examines several key factors that impact the Over/Under for Rome Odunze and Brian Thomas Jr.'s NFL draft positions.