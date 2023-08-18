 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: AUG 21 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Watkins Glen International
ATHLETICS HUNGARY WORLDS PREPARATIONS
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_waltersint_230818.jpg
Walters: Wish Mickelson would have told the truth
nbc_golf_gc_rorystruggles_230818.jpg
Analyzing McIlroy’s R2 struggles at BMW Champ
nbc_golf_gc_homarecordround_230818.jpg
Could Homa be next American to reach World No. 1?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: AUG 21 NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Watkins Glen International
ATHLETICS HUNGARY WORLDS PREPARATIONS
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_waltersint_230818.jpg
Walters: Wish Mickelson would have told the truth
nbc_golf_gc_rorystruggles_230818.jpg
Analyzing McIlroy’s R2 struggles at BMW Champ
nbc_golf_gc_homarecordround_230818.jpg
Could Homa be next American to reach World No. 1?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NBA season betting preview: Opening night, futures

August 18, 2023 05:44 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to NBA opening night matchups including Nuggets-Lakers and Suns-Warriors before analyzing Denver's season win total on Bet the Edge.