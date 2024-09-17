 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Guardians place All-Star OF Steven Kwan on injured list
PURE Insurance Championship - Round One
Mark O’Meara set to retire at Pebble Beach, site of six significant titles
SMX 2024 Rd 2 Texas Motor Speedway Max Anstie.JPG
Max Anstie to ride for Team Great Britain in Motocross of Nations
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_kim_240917.jpg
‘Rock star’ Kim playing beyond his years
nbc_nas_diffeycomp_240917.jpg
Diffey’s final lap calls of last four Cup races
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scott_240917.jpg
Age not a factor as Scott looks to Presidents Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Backing Jets in Week 3 matchup vs. Patriots

September 17, 2024 07:00 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why they like the Jets to get the job done against the Patriots in a Week 3 divisional clash on Thursday Night Football.
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_240917.jpg
0:48
Backing Jets in Week 3 matchup vs. Patriots
nbc_edge_bte_nfcnorth_240916.jpg
4:47
Is Green Bay the safest bet to win the NFC North?
nbc_edge_bte_offensivemarket_240916_copy.jpg
4:53
Collins, Jefferson among intriguing OPOY bets
nbc_bte_ravensroadfavoritesv2_240915.jpg
3:43
Ravens could feast on Cowboys shaky run defense
nbc_roto_btekccincy_240915.jpg
5:17
Should Chiefs’ Mahomes give bettors concern?
nbc_bte_packersqbanalysis_240912__723490.jpg
5:38
GB v. IND market overreacting to Love’s injury?
nbc_bte_bears_240912.jpg
5:41
Bears vs. Texans over an intriguing bet
nbc_bte_bestbets_240912.jpg
4:35
Bengals, Saints lead NFL week 2 best bets
nbc_roto_btebamawis_240911.jpg
1:32
Alabama has some concerns heading into Wisconsin
nbc_roto_btecfbplayoffs_240911.jpg
2:09
Tennessee, Ole Miss are strong bets to make CFP
