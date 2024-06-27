Watch Now
Knicks got 'redundancy' in trade for Bridges
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell analyze the blockbuster pre-NBA Draft deal that sent Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for a package of multiple draft picks.
Up Next
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the favorites to win the American League Cy Young Award, explaining why Tarik Skubal and Corbin Burnes lead the pack.
Why AFC West is ‘easiest’ division to handicap
Why AFC West is 'easiest' division to handicap
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss why the Kansas City Chiefs are the only bet to win the AFC West before diving into other bets within the division, including Maxx Crosby to win Defensive Player of the Year.
Knicks got ‘redundancy’ in trade for Bridges
Knicks got 'redundancy' in trade for Bridges
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell analyze the blockbuster pre-NBA Draft deal that sent Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for a package of multiple draft picks.
How many gold medals will Ledecky earn in Paris?
How many gold medals will Ledecky earn in Paris?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick handicap Katie Ledecky's gold medal chances in Paris 2024 and where she may have trouble against the world's best.
Is Edey going early in the NBA Draft?
Is Edey going early in the NBA Draft?
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick look at the odds that Purdue star Zach Edey is taken early in the NBA Draft.
NBA Draft odds for the No. 1 overall pick
NBA Draft odds for the No. 1 overall pick
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick look at the NBA Draft and who bettors can expect to go No. 1 overall.
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview NBA championship odds for 2025, with the Boston Celtics opening as heavy favorites, and why they have reservations about the Nuggets, among others.
Skenes, Imanaga best bets for Rookie of the Year
Skenes, Imanaga best bets for Rookie of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the best bets for National League Rookie of the Year and how Paul Skenes matches up against Shota Imanaga and the field.
Panthers big favorites in Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Panthers big favorites in Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss betting odds for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers and who the leaders are in the Conn Smythe Trophy race.