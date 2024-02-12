Watch Now
Mahomes, Chiefs dynasty is 'special'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to Super Bowl LVIII, analyzing the play of Patrick Mahomes against Brock Purdy and the coaching matchup between Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to Super Bowl LVIII, analyzing the play of Patrick Mahomes against Brock Purdy and the coaching matchup between Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid.
Analyzing early odds to win next year’s Super Bowl
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the early odds to win next year's Super Bowl, discussing teams such as the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys outside of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rating the Knicks, 76ers post-NBA trade deadline
Bet the Edge react to notable NBA trade deadline acquisitions, praising the New York Knicks for adding depth and how much Buddy Hield elevates the Philadelphia 76ers.
49ers can’t allow SB to be on Purdy’s shoulders
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are joined by Trysta Krick to break down what the San Francisco 49ers must ask of Brock Purdy in the Super Bowl and what the live betting strategy for the game should be.
Flacco winning CPOY is ‘complete insanity’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are "speechless" with Joe Flacco winning Comeback Player of the Year and analyze the voting that led to the result on Bet the Edge.
Garrett’s price ‘never made sense’ upon DPOY win
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to Myles Garrett winning 2024 Defensive Player of the Year live and just how close T.J. Watt came to challenging for the award on Bet the Edge.
‘Shocked’ at Stefanski winning Coach of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to the 'shocking' result of Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski taking home Coach of the Year by way of a tiebreaker on Bet the Edge.
Analyzing SB LVIII leading receiver, MVP markets
Bet the Edge welcomes Brad Spielberger to break down Super Bowl LVIII player props, outrageous Taylor Swift bets and other markets including leading receiver, MVP and more.
NFL offseason markets: No. 1 pick, QB trades
Brad Spielberger joins Bet the Edge to analyze the likelihood of the Bears trading Justin Fields, Caleb Williams as the heavy favorite to go No. 1 and which team is the favorite to land Kirk Cousins.