Watch Now
Can Tagovailoa silence critics against Packers?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers and discuss Tua Tagovailoa's potential production in a cold weather environment.
Up Next
Bet it in a Minute: Dolphins vs. Packers Week 12
Bet it in a Minute: Dolphins vs. Packers Week 12
Drew Dinsick explains why he's waiting on the best price available before backing the Packers on Thanksgiving night against the Dolphins, while Jay Croucher eyes the Under.
Bet it in a Minute: Giants-Cowboys on Thanksgiving
Bet it in a Minute: Giants-Cowboys on Thanksgiving
Drew Dinsick doesn't think Dallas deserves to be a clear favorite over the Giants on Thanksgiving, leading him and Jay Croucher to eye New York's spread.
Bet it in a Minute: Bears-Lions on Thanksgiving
Bet it in a Minute: Bears-Lions on Thanksgiving
Expecting Caleb Williams and the Bears to keep things close with the Lions on Thanksgiving, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share how Chicago can cover the +10.5-point spread.
Can Tagovailoa silence critics against Packers?
Can Tagovailoa silence critics against Packers?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers and discuss Tua Tagovailoa's potential production in a cold weather environment.
Lions’ spread vs. Bears is ‘kind of ridiculous’
Lions' spread vs. Bears is 'kind of ridiculous'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why they're not buying the Lions as 10.5-point favorites against the Bears on Thanksgiving, highlighting where bettors should consider getting involved with Chicago.
Commanders, 49ers disappoint in Week 12
Commanders, 49ers disappoint in Week 12
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Week 12 losses from the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers, discussing what's going wrong with both teams after their recent stretches of play.
Vikings favored by four in game against Cardinals
Vikings favored by four in game against Cardinals
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the early betting lines for Week 13, focusing on the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Arizona Cardinals, a game that features a strong passing offense against a weak secondary.
Bet it in a Minute: Eagles at Rams on Week 12 SNF
Bet it in a Minute: Eagles at Rams on Week 12 SNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick drop their best bets for the Eagles and Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 12, focusing on the Eagles' defense and game total.
How DeVito starting impacts Bucs-Giants markets
How DeVito starting impacts Bucs-Giants markets
Bet the Edge reviews how markets have reacted to Daniel Jones' benching and Tommy DeVito starting for the New York Giants ahead of their Week 12 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.