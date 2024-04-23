Watch Now
Last-minute 2024 NFL Draft props
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the still-available NFL draft prop bets that they like.
Can Suns, Pacers bounce back in Game 2s?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the chances that the Suns and Pacers can even their series and take homecourt advantage in Game 2 of their respective NBA playoff series.
Porter ban is ‘the process working correctly’
Drew Dinsick offers his thoughts on the Jontay Porter betting situation before Jay Croucher explains the inner workings of a sportsbook regarding betting limits, high-importance client accounts and more.
Last-minute 2024 NFL Draft props
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the still-available NFL draft prop bets that they like.
‘Nothing has changed’ in Lakers-Nuggets matchup
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick ponder just how close the margin is between the Nuggets and Lakers and what Los Angeles can do change the tune of the matchup.
Can 76ers hang with Knicks for a whole series?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick offer their insights on the next steps of the 76ers-Knicks series after a thrilling Game 1.
Clippers dominate Mavericks without Leonard
Drew Dinsick expresses his confusion at the Mavericks' lackluster performance in Game 1 against the Clippers, but Jay Croucher explains why he isn't too concerned about Dallas.
Knicks are a good bet in series vs. 76ers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are both surprised that the Knicks don't have better odds in their first-round NBA playoff series against the 76ers.
Giants, Jets face huge decisions in NFL draft
Connor Rogers joins Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick to discuss the buzz around the Giants and Jets as they each enter the 2024 NFL Draft with a top-10 pick.
Can Jets capitalize on AFC East uncertainty?
If the Jets come out of the draft with added talent at key positions of need, Connor Rogers sees potential for the Jets to surge in a reduced AFC East.