Last-minute 2024 NFL Draft props

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels v Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Zack Littell in line for tasty matchup against White Sox
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 24 Div I Men's Championship Second Round - Marquette vs Colorado
Forward Cody Williams declares for the NBA draft after a single season at Colorado
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins
Rays place struggling closer Pete Fairbanks on injured list with nerve-related issues

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenbagm2s_240422.jpg
Can Suns, Pacers bounce back in Game 2s?
nbc_roto_btejontayporter_240422.jpg
Porter ban is ‘the process working correctly’
nbc_yahoo_walker_240422.jpg
Is it too early for managers to bail on Walker?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels v Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Zack Littell in line for tasty matchup against White Sox
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 24 Div I Men's Championship Second Round - Marquette vs Colorado
Forward Cody Williams declares for the NBA draft after a single season at Colorado
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins
Rays place struggling closer Pete Fairbanks on injured list with nerve-related issues

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenbagm2s_240422.jpg
Can Suns, Pacers bounce back in Game 2s?
nbc_roto_btejontayporter_240422.jpg
Porter ban is ‘the process working correctly’
nbc_yahoo_walker_240422.jpg
Is it too early for managers to bail on Walker?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Last-minute 2024 NFL Draft props

April 23, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the still-available NFL draft prop bets that they like.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btenbagm2s_240422.jpg
5:05
Can Suns, Pacers bounce back in Game 2s?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btejontayporter_240422.jpg
7:21
Porter ban is ‘the process working correctly’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedraftprops_240422.jpg
3:17
Last-minute 2024 NFL Draft props
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btelakersnuggets_240421.jpg
5:06
‘Nothing has changed’ in Lakers-Nuggets matchup
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteknicks76ers_240421.jpg
6:42
Can 76ers hang with Knicks for a whole series?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteclippersmavs_240421.jpg
6:04
Clippers dominate Mavericks without Leonard
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbaplayoffs_240418.jpg
6:52
Knicks are a good bet in series vs. 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenydraft_240418.jpg
8:35
Giants, Jets face huge decisions in NFL draft
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btejets_240418.jpg
4:47
Can Jets capitalize on AFC East uncertainty?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btekingsvpelicans_240417.jpg
4:05
Kings ‘seem like the right side’ vs. Pelicans
Now Playing