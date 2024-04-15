Watch Now
Kings-Warriors a 'coin flip' with Under in play
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Warriors as short road favorites against the Kings and share why the Under (226.5) is an enticing play with no true lean to the winner on Bet the Edge.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Warriors as short road favorites against the Kings and share why the Under (226.5) is an enticing play with no true lean to the winner on Bet the Edge.
Are Suns rightfully favored over Timberwolves?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick debate if the Phoenix Suns are rightfully favored over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their playoff series with arguments for both sides on Bet the Edge.
How would Lakers be priced vs. Nuggets?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' form heading into the NBA Play-In Tournament and analyze their chances to challenge the Denver Nuggets if they reach the playoffs.
Target Barcelona for Champions League Final value
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick detail why Barcelona to make and win the Champions League Final is a value wager for bettors to consider.
2024 NFL Draft props: Odunze, Thomas Jr.
Bet the Edge examines several key factors that impact the Over/Under for Rome Odunze and Brian Thomas Jr.'s NFL draft positions.
How to bet top three picks of 2024 NFL Draft
Eric Froton joins Bet the Edge to discuss odds for the top three picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including scenarios where Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye go No. 2 overall to the Commanders.
How Giannis injury impacts Bucks betting market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down Giannis Antetokounmpo's calf injury and the impact it will have on the Milwaukee Bucks betting market through the rest of the regular season and playoffs.
Aberg, Clark in top tier of Masters debutants
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick go over the Masters Tournament debutants and explain why Ludvig Aberg is the most likely of them to conquer Augusta National.
Holliday’s AL ROY odds need ‘time to breathe’
Fresh off his call-up to the Orioles, Bet the Edge analyzes where Jackson Holliday's American League Rookie of the Year odds stack up against top contenders for this year's award.