 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 3 review
Masters Tournament - Final Round
Change, stability and the Scottie Effect combine for Scheffler’s second green jacket
NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four
Cutter Gauthier, the NCAA’s leading scorer, signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Ducks

Top Clips

nbc_roto_suns_240414.jpg
Are Suns rightfully favored over Timberwolves?
nbc_roto_lakersv2_240414.jpg
How would Lakers be priced vs. Nuggets?
nbc_golf_schefflerlifev2_240414.jpg
How could life changes impact Scheffler’s game?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Baltimore Orioles
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 3 review
Masters Tournament - Final Round
Change, stability and the Scottie Effect combine for Scheffler’s second green jacket
NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four
Cutter Gauthier, the NCAA’s leading scorer, signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Ducks

Top Clips

nbc_roto_suns_240414.jpg
Are Suns rightfully favored over Timberwolves?
nbc_roto_lakersv2_240414.jpg
How would Lakers be priced vs. Nuggets?
nbc_golf_schefflerlifev2_240414.jpg
How could life changes impact Scheffler’s game?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Kings-Warriors a 'coin flip' with Under in play

April 15, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Warriors as short road favorites against the Kings and share why the Under (226.5) is an enticing play with no true lean to the winner on Bet the Edge.
Up Next
nbc_roto_warriors_240414.jpg
4:50
Kings-Warriors a ‘coin flip’ with Under in play
Now Playing
nbc_roto_suns_240414.jpg
4:38
Are Suns rightfully favored over Timberwolves?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_lakersv2_240414.jpg
4:30
How would Lakers be priced vs. Nuggets?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebarcelona_240411.jpg
4:12
Target Barcelona for Champions League Final value
Now Playing
nbc_bte_odunze_240411.jpg
5:44
2024 NFL Draft props: Odunze, Thomas Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nfldraft_240411.jpg
5:18
How to bet top three picks of 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebucks_240410.jpg
6:42
How Giannis injury impacts Bucks betting market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemasters_240410.jpg
3:40
Aberg, Clark in top tier of Masters debutants
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btealrookie_240410.jpg
6:13
Holliday’s AL ROY odds need ‘time to breathe’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetennis_240409.jpg
4:47
Analyzing 2024 men’s Grand Slam contenders
Now Playing