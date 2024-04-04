Watch Now
Diggs trade has 'big time' impact on AFC market
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss why the Buffalo Bills reportedly trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans shakes up the AFC futures market, with the conference becoming even more "wide open."
Up Next
Is Edey the clear men’s MOP bet?
Is Edey the clear men's MOP bet?
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss if Zach Edey is the runaway to win the men's NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Award and list the UConn players that are contenders in the race.
Evaluating women’s Final Four best bets
Evaluating women's Final Four best bets
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the women's Final Four spreads, including outlooks for NC State vs. South Carolina and UConn vs. Iowa.
Diggs trade has ‘big time’ impact on AFC market
Diggs trade has 'big time' impact on AFC market
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss why the Buffalo Bills reportedly trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans shakes up the AFC futures market, with the conference becoming even more "wide open."
Men’s Final Four bets: Eyes on Alabama vs. UConn
Men's Final Four bets: Eyes on Alabama vs. UConn
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick evaluate their favorite bets for the men's Final Four matchups, including why Alabama's spread is worth targeting against UConn and more.
Can Reid make late 6MOY push after Monk’s injury?
Can Reid make late 6MOY push after Monk's injury?
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher assess the new NBA Sixth Man of the Year betting market in the wake of Malik Monk's injury, wondering whether Naz Reid or Norman Powell can make a late charge to snag the award.
White’s intriguing case for NBA MIP
White's intriguing case for NBA MIP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the NBA's Most Improved Player market, notably Tyrese Maxey's chances as the betting favorite and Coby White's outlook as legitimate contender to win the award.
Can anyone compete with Boston in the playoffs?
Can anyone compete with Boston in the playoffs?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the betting market for the Eastern Conference winner, debating whether anybody can compete with the Boston Celtics in the playoffs.
Denver has a ‘clear advantage’ due to scheduling
Denver has a 'clear advantage' due to scheduling
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick overview who could be the top seed in the Western Conference, what seed situations would be the best for betting, Jamal Murray's injury status and more.
Betting Premier League race after Arsenal-Man City
Betting Premier League race after Arsenal-Man City
Jay and Drew discuss how to bet a muddy Premier League champion race after Arsenal and Manchester City's draw over the weekend.
Betting the Final Four: Alabama cover vs. UConn?
Betting the Final Four: Alabama cover vs. UConn?
Drew Dinsick gives his initial reads on the Final Four betting markets, including whether to take points instead of the spread in NC State vs. Purdue and whether to take Alabama covering a huge spread vs. UConn.