Super Bowl MVP bet market might be 'Purdy or pass'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick walk through the Super Bowl LVIII betting market (odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook), agreeing to jump on Brock Purdy's odds and shy away from anybody on the Chiefs.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick walk through the Super Bowl LVIII betting market (odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook), agreeing to jump on Brock Purdy's odds and shy away from anybody on the Chiefs.
Coach of the Year could come down to West top seed
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick like the Los Angeles Clippers' Tyronn Lue for an early NBA Coach of the Year bet, in part because the Thunder's Mark Daigneault and Timberwolves' Chris Finch may need the top seed to win it.
Will the Lions keep up with the 49ers?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the NFC Championship, where they look at whether the Lions can keep things close against a juggernaut 49ers team.
Australian Open women’s draw futures
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Australian Open women's draw as it stands and give bettors options on who may win it all.
How paths for Swiatek, Gauff have shifted at AO
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss various upsets at the Australian Open and how that is shifting the path for favorites like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, with the Men's side remaining more predictable.
Divisional Round best bets: All-in on the Lions
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are all-in on the Detroit Lions ahead of the Divisional Round, discussing an angle to bet Sam LaPorta on Sunday before revealing their best bets for the game.
Gilgeous-Alexander making strong case for NBA MVP
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the betting odds for the "tough" NBA MVP race, making the cases for Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to take home the crown.
Betting highest-scoring team in Divisional Round
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss the betting markets for the highest-scoring team in the NFL Divisional Round, breaking down the odds for the Buccaneers as long shots and the 49ers as favorites.
Divisional Round player props: Jones, Jackson
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick review player props they're keeping tabs on for NFL Divisional Round matchups, including looks at Lamar Jackson's passing TDs and Aaron Jones' rushing yards.