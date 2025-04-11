 Skip navigation
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Justin Verlander, Pavin Smith & Zebby Matthews
jesus_luzardo.jpg
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Jesús Luzardo leads slew of terrific options for week of April 14
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Bryson DeChambeau holes bunker shot as part of birdie run Friday

nbc_roto_hampton_250411.jpg
Hampton has potential to be a 'ready-made' RB1
nbc_roto_joeflacco_250411.jpg
Fantasy fallout of Flacco returning to Browns
nbc_dlb_dontlooknow_250411.jpg
Flacco set to 'have a season' in return to Browns

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

'Surging' Clippers should easily cover vs. Kings

April 11, 2025 11:14 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the matchup between the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings, where they expect the Clippers to clear the -6.5 line for a "clean win".
nbc_bte_clipperskings_250411.jpg
1:46
‘Surging’ Clippers should easily cover vs. Kings
nbc_roto_bte_heatbulls_250409.jpg
1:28
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
nbc_roto_bluegrassstakes_250403.jpg
1:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
nbc_roto_woodmemorial_250403.jpg
2:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
nbc_roto_anitaderby_250403.jpg
1:41
Barnes can make things interesting at Santa Anita
nbc_bte_kansasarizona_250313.jpg
1:15
Arizona will have ‘too much’ for Kansas to handle
nbc_bte_jeanty_250227.jpg
2:31
Cowboys, Bears make sense to draft Jeanty
nbc_bte_browns_250227.jpg
2:37
Dalzell: Browns ‘more than likely’ to draft Hunter
nbc_bte_youth_250227.jpg
3:50
Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes odds
nbc_bte_cbbseeds_250226.jpg
3:40
Alabama, Florida, Tennessee eye No. 1 seeds
nbc_roto_hampton_250411.jpg
01:18
Hampton has potential to be a ‘ready-made’ RB1
nbc_roto_joeflacco_250411.jpg
01:11
Fantasy fallout of Flacco returning to Browns
nbc_dlb_dontlooknow_250411.jpg
04:00
Flacco set to ‘have a season’ in return to Browns
UFC314.jpg
01:18
Back Volkanovski in title fight vs. Lopes
nbc_imsa_longbeachtease_250411.jpg
58
Roar of IMSA meets rush of Pacific at Long Beach
nbc_bte_alcyyoug_250411.jpg
01:03
Crochet leads American League Cy Young odds
citron.jpg
04:13
Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 1-5
haileyvanlith.jpg
05:00
Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 6-10
nbc_bte_grizzliesnuggets_250411.jpg
01:50
Expect Nuggets to find holes in Grizzlies’ defense
nbc_bte_knickscavs_250411.jpg
01:39
Take Knicks to cover vs. Cavs with seeding on line
oly_fsdnc_worlds_chockbatescinematic.jpg
02:11
Inside Chock and Bates’ threepeat World Title
nbc_smx_hammaker_250411.jpg
04:29
How Hammaker bounced back to win 250 East again
nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
11:36
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
05:50
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
02:42
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_250411.jpg
06:39
How much of Young’s progress can continue in 2025?
nbc_pft_shedeur3dchess_250411.jpg
09:24
Florio: Deion is playing ‘3D chess’ for Shedeur
nbc_pft_genosmithtombrady_250411.jpg
08:08
Smith wants to ‘soak up knowledge’ from Brady
nbc_pft_divisionsbyqbs_250411.jpg
07:38
Ranking best NFL divisions by QBs
nbc_pft_shedeurvrodgers_250411.jpg
14:14
Would Steelers be better with Sanders or Rodgers?
nbc_pft_shedeurlatefirst_250411.jpg
14:05
Sanders would be better off landing late in Rd. 1
workday_site.jpg
02:55
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
nbc_golf_schefflerclip_250410.jpg
02:28
Scheffler again played all the right shots in Rd 1
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
01:22
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
nbc_golf_golfpodroryclip_250410.jpg
06:03
‘Soft, unforced errors’ cost Rory on Thursday
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250410.jpg
01:26
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250410.jpg
01:33
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250410.jpg
02:22
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early
nbc_golf_postroundintvs_250410.jpg
02:41
15th green frustrates Masters field on Thursday
nbc_dps_joevardoninterview_250410.jpg
13:09
Lakers had ‘genuine emotion’ in Luka’s DAL return