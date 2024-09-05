Iamaleava’s chances of winning the Heisman

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_mahomes_240903.jpg
What NFL game is on today: Schedule, start time, TV and streaming info for 2024 NFL kickoff game
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Saves and Steals: Raisel Iglesias records fifth 30-save season
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/idgc8x2nwe3fbebkr1ah
Breaking down five of the biggest September visits
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btecoloradoneb_240904.jpg
Sanders could help Colorado cover against Nebraska
nbc_nfl_whiteboardwed_240904.jpg
Whiteboard Wednesday: 2024 NFL storylines, Texans
nbc_nfl_nfltalent_240904.jpg
AGT judges look at NFL players’ other talents

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_mahomes_240903.jpg
What NFL game is on today: Schedule, start time, TV and streaming info for 2024 NFL kickoff game
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Saves and Steals: Raisel Iglesias records fifth 30-save season
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/idgc8x2nwe3fbebkr1ah
Breaking down five of the biggest September visits
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btecoloradoneb_240904.jpg
Sanders could help Colorado cover against Nebraska
nbc_nfl_whiteboardwed_240904.jpg
Whiteboard Wednesday: 2024 NFL storylines, Texans
nbc_nfl_nfltalent_240904.jpg
AGT judges look at NFL players’ other talents

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Iamaleava's chances of winning the Heisman

September 5, 2024 06:00 AM
Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton and Brad Thomas talk about Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava and how his athleticism could propel him to the Heisman Trophy.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btecoloradoneb_240904.jpg
1:58
Sanders could help Colorado cover against Nebraska
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteIamaleava_240904.jpg
2:40
Iamaleava’s chances of winning the Heisman
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btejagsphins_240903.jpg
4:05
Jaguars offense could put pressure on Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetexanscolts_240903.jpg
5:38
Week 1 a good chance to get Texans cheap vs. Colts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedalvcle_240903.jpg
6:25
Why are the Cowboys underdogs against Browns?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_longshotheisman_240901.jpg
3:39
Ward, Allar top Heisman head-turners in CFB Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_bte_mensuso_240901.jpg
4:31
Is Zverev a real threat to Sinner US Open bettors?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_packereagles_240901.jpg
6:53
Eagles vs. Packers Week 1 spread is ‘reasonable’
Now Playing
nbc_bte_chiefs_240901__973637.jpg
3:04
Mahomes, Chiefs poised for more history in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_bte_muliv_240829.jpg
4:13
Fade Manchester United against Liverpool
Now Playing