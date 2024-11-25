 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Antwann Hill Jr..jpg
Quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. Commits to the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl
MLB: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title with the Atlanta Braves, dies at 85
rutgers basketball player
Kennesaw State beats No. 24 Rutgers 79-77 in program’s first home game against ranked team

Top Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241125.jpg
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense
nbc_psnff_thanksgivingdisc_241125.jpg
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night
nbc_psnff_asktonyandrodney_241125.jpg
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Antwann Hill Jr..jpg
Quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. Commits to the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl
MLB: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title with the Atlanta Braves, dies at 85
rutgers basketball player
Kennesaw State beats No. 24 Rutgers 79-77 in program’s first home game against ranked team

Top Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241125.jpg
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers’ defense
nbc_psnff_thanksgivingdisc_241125.jpg
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night
nbc_psnff_asktonyandrodney_241125.jpg
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Commanders, 49ers disappoint in Week 12

November 25, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Week 12 losses from the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers, discussing what's going wrong with both teams after their recent stretches of play.
Up Next
BTECommanders.jpg
5:53
Commanders, 49ers disappoint in Week 12
Now Playing
nbc_bte_wk13openers_241124.jpg
4:15
Vikings favored by four in game against Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebimsnf_241121.jpg
0:46
Bet it in a Minute: Eagles at Rams on Week 12 SNF
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetbvnyg_241121.jpg
6:04
How DeVito starting impacts Bucs-Giants markets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebimmnf_241121.jpg
0:45
Bet it in a Minute: Ravens at Chargers on MNF
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebestbets_241121.jpg
3:41
IND, KC have Week 12 spreads worth betting on
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_titleteams_241120.jpg
1:17
CFP has many legitimate contenders to win it all
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_indianachances_241120.jpg
3:02
Will Hoosiers fall far in CFP if they lose to OSU?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_vikingsrating_241119.jpg
3:00
Buy Vikings if looking to sell high on Lions
Now Playing
nbc_bte_beatthecowboys_241119.jpg
1:53
How Cowboys’ free fall impacts betting lines
Now Playing