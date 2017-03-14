 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Dan Patrick is a March Madness bracket scrooge

March 14, 2017 09:14 AM
Dan Patrick reveals why he hates filling out brackets every March and the Danettes vehemently disagree with his outlook.