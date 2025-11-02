Skip navigation
Mateer runs for decisive TD, leads No. 18 Oklahoma over No. 14 Tennessee 33-27
Scott, Bailey power NC State to 48-36 upset of No. 8 Georgia Tech for Yellow Jackets’ 1st loss
Smith’s homer in 11th lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays 5-4 to become first repeat champion in 25 years
Highlights: Sayin and Ohio State stomp Penn State
HLs: Marshall powers Michigan to win vs. Purdue
SMU, Mississippi State lead top Week 10 showings
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Mateer runs for decisive TD, leads No. 18 Oklahoma over No. 14 Tennessee 33-27
Scott, Bailey power NC State to 48-36 upset of No. 8 Georgia Tech for Yellow Jackets’ 1st loss
Smith’s homer in 11th lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays 5-4 to become first repeat champion in 25 years
Highlights: Sayin and Ohio State stomp Penn State
HLs: Marshall powers Michigan to win vs. Purdue
SMU, Mississippi State lead top Week 10 showings
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Highlights: Indiana dominates Maryland
November 1, 2025 09:15 PM
The Indiana Hoosiers continued their dominant stretch of play, extending their winning streak to nine games after a 45-point win against Maryland.
Latest Clips
04:29
Highlights: Sayin and Ohio State stomp Penn State
04:59
HLs: Marshall powers Michigan to win vs. Purdue
01:46
SMU, Mississippi State lead top Week 10 showings
04:00
Georgia survives vs. Florida in wild week of CFB
02:05
What can Notre Dame do to fix kicking issues?
14:14
Highlights: USC comes up clutch vs. Nebraska
01:50
Miami ‘all but eliminated’ from CFP conversation
03:41
Arch looked more ‘confident’ in Vanderbilt win
04:00
Is Sayin the Heisman favorite after Week 10?
08:16
Levito finishes second at Skate Canada
59
Riley: USC defense ‘gave us a chance to win’
01:15
Johnson gets tripped up and USC hangs on
01:59
Highlights: KD, Rockets crush Celtics on the road
08:27
Tennell claims fourth at Skate Canada after free
01:08
USC flea flicker helps set up Miller touchdown
01:59
Highlights: Magic rout Wizards in easy road win
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Phoenix on The CW
10:13
HLs: Notre Dame falls in OT vs. No. 2 Michigan
01:31
Maiava takes it himself for TD vs. Nebraska
01:57
HLs: Pacers rally, down Warriors for first win
35
Nebraska stops USC on big fourth down
02:52
Auerbach breaks down current CFP bracket
02:21
Gezora surges to BC Filly & Mare Turf win
01:06
Nebraska’s Johnson hits the gap and scores vs. USC
02:00
HLs: Randle, Gobert power Wolves past Hornets
02:00
Highlights: Kings edge Bucks in dramatic finish
51
Raiola hits Key for TD in Blackout Game vs. USC
03:53
Nysos wins thrilling BC Dirt Mile in photo finish
03:47
Notable Speech surges to win Breeders’ Cup Mile
14:28
PL Update: Chelsea smother Spurs; Arsenal impress
