Gabriel, Fisher, Cignetti lead midseason awards

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Kaulig Racing makes crew chief change
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
2024 Shriners Children’s Open: Round 2 tee times, groupings, how to watch
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_michillpreview_241016.jpg
Expect more balanced UMich offense vs. Illinois
nbc_pft_danlanning_241016.jpg
Lanning discusses 12-men loophole vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_osuorerecap_241016.jpg
Oregon overcame miscues to defeat Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
Kaulig Racing makes crew chief change
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
2024 Shriners Children’s Open: Round 2 tee times, groupings, how to watch
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_michillpreview_241016.jpg
Expect more balanced UMich offense vs. Illinois
nbc_pft_danlanning_241016.jpg
Lanning discusses 12-men loophole vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_osuorerecap_241016.jpg
Oregon overcame miscues to defeat Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Gabriel, Fisher, Cignetti lead midseason awards

October 16, 2024 09:46 AM
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge discuss their midseason college football awards, including Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel, Indiana LB Aiden Fisher and Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti.