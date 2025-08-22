 Skip navigation
Golfing World: Golf Love, Shane Lowry
Europeans face Ryder Cup dilemma at East Lake
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
With Ryder Cup picks looming, Keegan Bradley ready for this week to end
Sebastian Korda
Sebastian Korda is trying to get back among the top American men at the U.S. Open after injuries

nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
Bradley recounts 'unbelievable' East Lake birdie
nbc_roto_mctottenham_250822.jpg
Man City will have 'too much firepower' v. Spurs
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2_250822.jpg
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women's Open, Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Golfing World: Golf Love, Shane Lowry
Europeans face Ryder Cup dilemma at East Lake
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
With Ryder Cup picks looming, Keegan Bradley ready for this week to end
Sebastian Korda
Sebastian Korda is trying to get back among the top American men at the U.S. Open after injuries

nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_roto_mctottenham_250822.jpg
Man City will have ‘too much firepower’ v. Spurs
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2_250822.jpg
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Hawaii the bet over Stanford to open season

August 22, 2025 11:25 AM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell believe Hawaii football opens the season with a win over the struggling Stanford Cardinal program en route to becoming bowl eligible.

Related Videos

nbc_rtf_cfptweaksv2_250821.jpg
05:55
College Football Playoff adjusts metrics for 2025
UNLVpreview.jpg
05:16
Who are the Group of 6 teams to watch this season?
nbc_rtf_big12hotseatandpicks_250821.jpg
10:35
ASU, Leavitt lead Big 12 champion, award picks
TxesTecchQuestions.jpg
13:52
‘Chaotic energy’ will dominate Big 12
TexasQuestions.jpg
12:04
Analyzing biggest SEC questions of 2025
nbc_rtf_seccontenders_250821.jpg
10:53
2025 is the ‘year of the quarterback’ in the SEC
nbc_rtf_archandarchie_250821.jpg
01:44
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
nbc_rtf_cjcarr_250821.jpg
02:08
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
nbc_roto_fresnokansas_250821.jpg
01:40
Betting Fresno State vs. Kansas in Week 0
nbc_roto_iowastatekansas_v2_250820.jpg
01:55
Iowa State-Kansas State ‘sets the tempo’ in Big 12
nbc_roto_floridafutures_250820.jpg
01:46
Florida will get better CFP odds after tough games
iowa.jpg
01:52
Get excited about Iowa’s CFP odds
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250818.jpg
01:45
Favorable schedule boosts Michigan’s CFP outlook
Stalions_raw.jpg
05:10
Did Stalions’ actions worsen punishment from NCAA?
Vacated_wins_raw.jpg
03:03
Should any of Michigan’s wins have been vacated?
RTF_penalties_raw.jpg
08:17
Michigan dealt estimated $20 million fine by NCAA
BelichickRTFACC.jpg
09:36
What are the biggest ACC storylines this season?
nbc_rtf_jimbogruden_250814.jpg
02:48
What to make of Fisher, Gruden’s proclamations
nbc_rtf_notredamepreview_250814.jpg
05:25
Expect another ‘well-rounded’ Notre Dame team
nbc_rtf_accpicks_250814.jpg
09:24
Can anyone chase down Clemson in ACC?
nbc_rtf_coacheshotseat_250814.jpg
08:17
Are any Big Ten coaches on the hot seat?
nbc_rtf_bigtenpicks_250814.jpg
12:07
Questions still surround Penn State and Ohio State
nbc_rtf_preseasonappoll_250814.jpg
04:03
Do Texas, Penn State deserve love from AP poll?
nbc_bte_army_250814.jpg
01:34
Army ‘replacing a lot of production’ in 2025
nbc_bte_navy_250813.jpg
01:36
Navy worth a ‘sprinkle’ to win American Conference
wazzu.jpg
01:44
WSU’s travel will cause ‘growing pains’
nbc_roto_heisman_250811.jpg
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
nbc_roto_syracuse_250811.jpg
01:40
Bet under for Syracuse, facing SEC-filled schedule
dnp_nbc_cfb_big10_hiddentalents_250810.jpg
02:59
Big Ten football players show off hidden talents
nbc_roto_heisman_250808.jpg
01:52
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
02:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_roto_mctottenham_250822.jpg
02:04
Man City will have ‘too much firepower’ v. Spurs
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2_250822.jpg
11:53
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_FFHH_PlayerValues_250822.jpg
07:48
How to assess player values in salary cap drafts
nbc_ffhh_proscons_250822.jpg
02:53
Pros, cons of fantasy football salary cap drafts
nbc_bte_usopenquarters_250822.jpg
01:53
Fritz and Osaka strong bets for U.S Open quarters
sales_nas_creditone_daytona_250821.jpg
03:09
Who will rise above the chaos at Daytona?
USATSI_26709064.jpg
07:17
Young: Rodgers will have a very good season
nbc_roto_lynxfever_250822.jpg
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
nbc_dps_steveyoungjerryjones_250822.jpg
04:39
Young: Jones causes ‘weird dynamic’ with Cowboys
nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
11:34
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_dps_markschlerethv3_250822.jpg
18:19
Parsons saga ‘standard procedure’ for Jerry Jones
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
04:19
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
04:42
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA
nbc_pft_cowboysdoc_250822.jpg
09:01
Cowboys’ documentary is like a ‘time capsule’
nbc_pft_parsonsscrubbingsocials_250822.jpg
06:42
Parsons scrubs Cowboys references off social media
nbc_pft_jonesalarycap_250822.jpg
04:56
How salary cap factors in Jones-Parsons situation
nbc_pft_harmoninjury_250822.jpg
02:08
Harmon carted off in Steelers’ preseason finale
nbc_pft_dakparsonscomp_250822.jpg
07:03
Jones compares Parsons to Dak’s previous situation
nbc_pft_giantsqbs_250822.jpg
10:34
Evaluating how many QBs Giants should keep
nbc_pft_parsonsdeclinetoplay_250822.jpg
04:00
Will Parsons decline to play without a new deal?
nbc_pft_jonescallout_250822.jpg
08:30
Jones calls out Parsons’ agent on Irvin podcast
nbc_pft_stafford_250822.jpg
08:13
Stafford’s ‘ominous’ injury isn’t going anywhere
nbc_pft_jonesembarrassment_250822.jpg
12:39
Florio: Jones handling Parsons is ‘embarrassment’
TCharlesReplacement.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
deegan.jpg
19:26
Deegan looks to wrap up 250 title at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
01:15
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
nbc_roto_jarquezhunter_v3_250821.jpg
01:05
Don’t forget Rams’ rookie RB Hunter in drafts
smxfactsStewartUnadilla082125.jpg
05:08
Riders jockey for playoff seeding at Budds Creek