Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jets at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Bengals at Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rory McIlroy the face of European resolve and a return to dominance in the Ryder Cup
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Top Clips
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jets at Dolphins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Bengals at Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rory McIlroy the face of European resolve and a return to dominance in the Ryder Cup
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Top Clips
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich
September 29, 2025 09:18 AM
Get to know Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich, who shares his passion for golf and why he listens to Russian music before taking the football field.
Related Videos
04:59
Highlights: Illinois takes down USC in thriller
03:28
Highlights: Ohio State wears out Washington in win
04:09
Highlights: Allar throws two touchdowns vs. Oregon
05:38
Highlights: Moore comes up clutch vs. Penn State
12:32
Highlights: Oregon outlasts Penn State in overtime
01:04
Lanning on ‘unbelievable’ win against Penn State
24
Thieneman’s interception seals it for Oregon
47
Moore hits Bryant Jr. for go-ahead touchdown
01:23
Moore shovels it to Johnson for overtime touchdown
55
Allen scores OT touchdown vs. Oregon
01:51
Chambliss, Elliott headline best Week 5 outings
06:17
Ohio State and Indiana win ugly in Week 5
01:47
Ross ties it up for Penn State against Oregon
03:42
Georgia Tech and Tennessee survive in Week 5
03:08
UVA upsets FSU, Illinois outlasts USC
55
Allar finds Ross for 35-yard touchdown vs. Oregon
06:17
How hot is Pittman’s seat after ND blowout?
01:31
Davison finds end zone to extend Oregon’s lead
56
Hill Jr. scores Oregon’s first TD vs. Penn State
01:20
Oregon’s fumble vs. Penn State gets overturned
31
Moore gets stopped on 4th down vs. Penn State
01:26
Penn State fans sing ‘Mo Bamba’ vs. Oregon
01:50
Penn State and Oregon enter White Out game
06:48
Highlights: Mendoza throws two TDs vs. Iowa
09:17
Highlights: Indiana earns gritty win vs. Iowa
01:39
Mendoza breaks down Indiana’s win vs. Iowa
52
Cignetti: Indiana ‘hung in there’ vs. Iowa
01:34
Mendoza connects with Sarratt to give IU late lead
01:06
Mendoza throws costly interception to Lutmer
03:07
Tempers flare between Indiana and Iowa in Week 5
Latest Clips
04:55
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
02:13
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
02:44
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
05:21
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers
04:29
Falcons offense rebounds, Titans faceplant
04:15
Bills play with their food again vs. Saints
01:24
Bears pull off ‘gutsy’ win vs. Raiders
01:17
Desperation abounds in MNF doubleheader
01:44
Top shots and stats from 2025 Ryder Cup
05:45
Steelers scratch out win over Vikings in Ireland
06:21
Rams, Colts should both be confident in starts
05:26
Chiefs offense gets its mojo back vs. Ravens
08:13
Parsons storyline overshadowed by DAL-GB drama
07:49
Prescott, Pickens unlock DAL offense vs. GB
03:00
Buccaneers have plenty of positives early
11:40
Eagles’ offense frustrates even with 4-0 record
12:13
Packers need to tinker to meet aspirations
05:35
Packers get off the hook with tie vs. Cowboys
02:57
Are Chiefs officially ‘back’ after Ravens win?
01:47
Schottenheimer is ‘lockstep’ with Dak
01:10
Prescott: It was ‘fun’ to compete against Parsons
04:13
Unpacking how Packers tied Cowboys in Week 4
45
Highlights: Cowboys-Packers shootout ends in tie
01:04
Love reflects on Packers’ tie with Cowboys
07:05
Giants beat Chargers in Dart’s first start
01:40
Analyzing Colts as bet to win AFC South
57
Cowboys respond in 62 seconds to take back lead
15:17
Give Me the Headlines: ‘I saw the sign’
05:34
Speed Round: Week 4 fill in the blank
02:47
Eagles ‘win ugly’ vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue