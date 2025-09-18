 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: South Florida at Miami
No. 4 Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators prediction: Odds, best bets, team overviews, QBs, trends, and stats
Kennedy Blades
Kennedy Blades brings home wrestling worlds bronze in women’s 68kg
Roman Josi
Predators captain Roman Josi on ice and says he feels 100% after POTS diagnosis

Top Clips

NDDefensevsA_M.jpg
Analyzing Notre Dame’s defensive struggles vs. A&M
nbc_rtf_qbtrustmeter_250918.jpg
Which QBs do we trust the most through Week 3?
nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Football: South Florida at Miami
No. 4 Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators prediction: Odds, best bets, team overviews, QBs, trends, and stats
Kennedy Blades
Kennedy Blades brings home wrestling worlds bronze in women’s 68kg
Roman Josi
Predators captain Roman Josi on ice and says he feels 100% after POTS diagnosis

Top Clips

NDDefensevsA_M.jpg
Analyzing Notre Dame’s defensive struggles vs. A&M
nbc_rtf_qbtrustmeter_250918.jpg
Which QBs do we trust the most through Week 3?
nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road

Watch Now

CFP implications loom over Illinois vs. Indiana

September 18, 2025 01:01 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry break down what Illinois vs. Indiana in Week 4 will mean for the College Football Playoff and analyze the head coaching matchup between the two teams.

Related Videos

NDDefensevsA_M.jpg
06:13
Analyzing Notre Dame’s defensive struggles vs. A&M
nbc_rtf_qbtrustmeter_250918.jpg
05:56
Which QBs do we trust the most through Week 3?
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250918.jpg
05:32
Will Raiola seize the moment against Michigan?
nbc_rtf_auburnok_250918.jpg
05:09
Quarterback play will headline Auburn vs. Oklahoma
nbc_rtf_ttechutah_250918.jpg
02:56
Texas Tech vs. Utah will reveal a lot about Big 12
nbc_roto_heisman_250918.jpg.jpg
03:03
‘Path is there’ for Beck to win Heisman
nbc_roto_auburnoklahoma_250918.jpg
02:04
Auburn will be a test for red-hot Oklahoma
nbc_roto_texastechutah_v2_250918.jpg
02:05
‘No lead will be safe’ between Texas Tech, Utah
nbc_roto_michiganneb_250917.jpg
01:46
Best bets for No. 21 Michigan vs. Nebraska
nbc_pff_illinois_indiana_250917.jpg
01:14
Storylines to watch in Illinois vs. Indiana
nbc_pff_purdue_nd_250917.jpg
01:18
Top impact players: Purdue vs. Notre Dame
nbc_pff_wisconsion_maryland_250917.jpg
01:29
Top impact players: Maryland vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_lovecomp_250914.jpg
06:11
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_rtf_miamiusfmichigan_250914.jpg
04:21
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250914.jpg
01:44
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings
nbc_rtf_wiscobama_250914.jpg
02:12
Bama rights the ship; Ohio State powers to win
nbc_rtf_ugatennreax_250914.jpg
04:16
Georgia outlasts Tennessee in epic OT finish
nbc_rtf_clemsongatech_250914.jpg
05:27
‘Pieces are not adding up’ for Clemson
nbc_cfb_ndtamuhl_250914.jpg
14:54
HLs: Texas A&M defeats Notre Dame in classic
nbc_ncaaf_michiganwm_250913.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Michigan overpowers Central Michigan
Oregon_v_Northwestern_raw.jpg
04:01
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
nbc_cfb_elkoint_250913.jpg
47
Elko: A&M took the ‘next step’ in win vs. ND
nbc_cfb_tamu4thdowntd_250913.jpg
02:08
Boerkircher brings in game-winner for Texas A&M
jeremiahsmithcompvsou-250913.jpg
02:42
HLs: Smith goes for 153 yards and two TDs vs. Ohio
nbc_cfb_tdbadkick_250913.jpg
01:45
Love gives Notre Dame the late lead vs. Texas A&M
OhioStateOhioMPX.jpg
09:33
Highlights: Ohio State knocks off Ohio
nbc_cfb_smith_intrv_250913.jpg
43
Smith well connected with QB Sayin
nbc_cfb_day_intrv_250913.jpg
01:13
Day: Ohio State ‘responded well’ against Ohio
Price_thumb.jpg
50
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td3_250913v3.jpg
01:40
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
02:22
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
02:31
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
02:02
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_azvssf_250918.jpg
01:41
NFL Week 3 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_dalvschi_250918.jpg
02:40
NFL Week 3 preview: Cowboys vs. Bears
nbc_csu_novssea_250918.jpg
01:00
NFL Week 3 preview: Saints vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_denvslac_250918.jpg
02:52
NFL Week 3 preview: Broncos vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_lvvswas_250918.jpg
02:14
NFL Week 3 preview: Raiders vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_indvsten_250918.jpg
02:59
NFL Week 3 preview: Colts vs. Titans
nbc_csu_nyjvstb_250918.jpg
03:57
NFL Week 3 preview: Jets vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_pitvsne_250918.jpg
02:52
NFL Week 3 preview: Steelers vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_larvsphi_250918.jpg
03:59
NFL Week 3 preview: Rams vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_houvsjax_250918.jpg
03:42
NFL Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_cinvsmin_250918.jpg
04:09
NFL Week 3 preview: Bengals vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_gbvscle_250918.jpg
04:01
NFL Week 3 preview: Packers vs. Browns
nbc_dps_foxworthintv_250918.jpg
12:41
Foxworth: ‘Everybody is paranoid’ in the NFL
nbc_csu_miavsbuf_250918.jpg
04:40
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
nbc_csu_atlvscar_250918.jpg
03:01
NFL Week 3 preview: Falcons vs. Panthers
JTRotoOPOY.jpg
02:19
Taylor a value bet to win OPOY
nbc_dps_tnf_250918.jpg
03:34
Patrick to Dolphins: ‘Clean up your mess’
nbc_roto_cardinals49ers_250918.jpg
02:11
Eye the over in Cardinals vs. 49ers
nbc_roto_bearscowboys_250918.jpg
01:58
Lean CHI with spread vs. DAL amid Williams’ growth
oly_atw400_digihit_250918.jpg
07:45
McLaughlin-Levrone’s historic 400m in perspective
oly_atw400_mclaughlinfinal_250918.jpg
10:40
McLaughlin-Levrone sets 2nd-fastest 400m time ever
brady.jpg
05:46
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
oly_atm400_worlds_KEBINATSHIPIfinal_250918.jpg
04:54
Kebinatshipi wins 400m, Botswana’s 1st world title
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
02:19
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years
nbc_pft_dolphins_tyreek_hill_250918.jpg
07:46
Why Dolphins could benefit from trading Hill
nbc_pft_stephen_ross_250918.jpg
11:34
At what point Ross could clean house with Dolphins
nbc_pft_chiefsgiants_250918.jpg
04:15
Chiefs-Giants could set team expectations for year