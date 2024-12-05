 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Scottie Scheffler changes putting grip in opening round of Hero World Challenge
Rocco Becht
No. 16 Iowa State faces Cam Skattebo, No. 12 Arizona State in Big 12 title game for playoff spot
texas fans
Total number of Texas fans caught and punished for throwing bottles in Georgia game: Zero

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_241205.jpg
Huijsen heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_edge_bte_mnf_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_edge_bte_lackc_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round One
Scottie Scheffler changes putting grip in opening round of Hero World Challenge
Rocco Becht
No. 16 Iowa State faces Cam Skattebo, No. 12 Arizona State in Big 12 title game for playoff spot
texas fans
Total number of Texas fans caught and punished for throwing bottles in Georgia game: Zero

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_241205.jpg
Huijsen heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_edge_bte_mnf_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_edge_bte_lackc_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Riley shuts down speculation of other jobs

December 5, 2024 01:46 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss the possibility of Lincoln Riley leaving USC, and why they believe it would take a "big job" for him to leave Southern California.