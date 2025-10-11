 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mary Theisen-Lappen
Mary Theisen-Lappen’s bronze caps weightlifting worlds medal haul for U.S.
Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Three
Marco Penge takes control at Spanish Open while Jon Rahm sinks 12 back
Cycling: UCI European Series - Sparkassen Münsterland Giro...
How to watch 2025 Paris-Tours: Schedule, start times, Peacock live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_251011.jpg
‘Confident’ Schauffele surges in Baycurrent Rd. 3
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_251011.jpg
Highlights: Open de España, Round 3
dan_campbell_jared_goff.jpg
For Campbell, Goff’s growth ‘a sign of greatness’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mary Theisen-Lappen
Mary Theisen-Lappen’s bronze caps weightlifting worlds medal haul for U.S.
Open de España presented by Madrid 2025 - Day Three
Marco Penge takes control at Spanish Open while Jon Rahm sinks 12 back
Cycling: UCI European Series - Sparkassen Münsterland Giro...
How to watch 2025 Paris-Tours: Schedule, start times, Peacock live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske_251011.jpg
‘Confident’ Schauffele surges in Baycurrent Rd. 3
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_251011.jpg
Highlights: Open de España, Round 3
dan_campbell_jared_goff.jpg
For Campbell, Goff’s growth ‘a sign of greatness’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inside the Love family's special bond

October 11, 2025 03:35 PM
Jeremiyah Love's parents shielded him from a lot growing up in a tough part of St. Louis, and while it took its toll, Love formed a very close connection with both his mother and father.

Related Videos

sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_IamaIeava_2501008.jpg
02:33
UCLA rides dual-threat Iamaleava to stunning win
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251008.jpg
04:53
South Carolina, Maryland among underdogs to watch
nbc_rtf_bamamizzou_251008.jpg
05:20
Missouri aim for ‘signature win’ against Alabama
nbc_rtf_flordiatexasam_251008.jpg
03:19
Texas A&M must ‘take care of business’ vs. Florida
nbc_rtf_michiganusc_251008.jpg
05:32
What’s at stake for Michigan and USC in Week 7?
nbc_bte_ohiostateillinois_251008.jpg
01:30
Valentine may struggle against Ohio State defense
nbc_rtf_indianaoregon_251008.jpg
05:24
Previewing Indiana’s top-10 showdown with Oregon
nbc_rtf_ncaaportal_251008.jpg
04:35
Unpacking NCAA’s new transfer portal policy
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251008.jpg
04:23
Indiana could upset Big Ten hierarchy in Eugene
nbc_rtf_top25fall_251008.jpg
02:17
Penn State, Texas both fall out of AP poll
nbc_cfb_ndleprechaun_251007.jpg
03:19
Englhardt destined to be ND Football Leprechaun
nbc_pff_michiganusc_251007.jpg
01:21
Michigan vs. USC: X-factors, keys to the game
nbc_pff_ncstatend_251007.jpg
01:30
Run game will be key in Notre Dame-NC State
JeremiahSmithCompMinnesota.jpg
02:30
Highlights: Smith scores two TDs vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_min_osu_251004.jpg
09:16
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Minnesota
ucla_psu.jpg
05:00
Highlights: UCLA shocks Penn State in Los Angeles
nbc_cfb_wiscoumehl_251004.jpg
04:50
Highlights: Michigan surges past Wisconsin late
nbc_cfb_tate_comp_251004.jpg
01:17
HLs: Tate explodes for Ohio State vs. Minnesota
nbc_rtf_pennstatev2_251004.jpg
06:10
Unpacking Penn State’s shocking loss to UCLA
nbc_rtf_bamavandyv2_251004.jpg
03:13
Alabama ‘did what they had to do’ vs. Vanderbilt
nbc_cfb_ryanday_intr_251004.jpg
01:42
Day breaks down Ohio State’s win vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_julian_intrv_251004.jpg
01:07
Sayin discusses OSU’s offense vs. Minnesota
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251004.jpg
03:40
Iamaleava, Neuheisel shine in UCLA’s win vs. PSU
nbc_rtf_cincyvirginia_251004.jpg
03:03
Cincinnati and Virginia earn impressive wins
nbc_rtf_texasunc_251004.jpg
04:04
North Carolina and Texas disappoint in Week 6
nbc_cfb_ohio_td5_jeremiah2_251004.jpg
01:02
Smith scores second TD of game vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_trick_td_use_251004.jpg
03:04
OSU’s trick play return sets up Jackson TD
nbc_cfb_halftime_show_251004.jpg
02:39
What’s next for Penn State and Texas after Week 6?
nbc_cfb_ohiostate_td3_251004.jpg
01:02
Tate torches Minnesota defense for Ohio State TD
nbc_cfb_oho_td2_jeremiah_1_251004.jpg
47
Sayin hits Smith for touchdown vs. Minnesota

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_penske_251011.jpg
01:00
‘Confident’ Schauffele surges in Baycurrent Rd. 3
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_251011.jpg
06:52
Highlights: Open de España, Round 3
dan_campbell_jared_goff.jpg
02:54
For Campbell, Goff’s growth ‘a sign of greatness’
nbc_golf_shanghaird3_251011.jpg
09:07
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 3
nbc_wnba_beckyintv_251011.jpg
03:16
Aces’ Hammon: ‘I’m invested in their greatness’
nbc_nba_pg_bostorame_251010.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_sacporame_251010.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason HLs: Kings vs. Trail Blazers
nbc_fnia_talkingballcampbell_251011.jpg
28:09
Talkin’ Ball: Campbell’s ‘blue collar’ philosophy
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd3_251011.jpg
10:10
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 3
nbc_wnba_topplays_251011.jpg
02:29
Highlights: Aces win game four, sweep WNBA finals
nbc_nba_pg_orlvsphiv4_251010.jpg
02:04
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_pg_utavsan_251010.jpg
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Spurs
nbc_soc_usaecu_251010.jpg
10:52
Highlights: USMNT vs. Ecuador (En Español)
nbc_soc_usagoal1v2_251010.jpg
01:31
Balogun helps USMNT get level with Ecuador
nbc_soc_ecugoal1_251010.jpg
01:31
Valencia puts Ecuador up early against USMNT
oly_sww4x100m_waslhwin_251010.jpg
06:15
Walsh sets Swim World Cup record in 100m medley
oly_sww200br_douglaswin_251010.jpg
07:02
Douglass dominates 200m breaststroke at World Cup
oly_sww200bu_smithwinwcrecord_251010.jpg
07:20
Smith breaks multiple records in 200m butterfly
nbc_golf_kornferryrd2_251010.jpg
08:49
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 2
oly_swwf50_mckeownwin_251010.jpg
04:17
McKeown powers to women’s 50m backstroke win
nbc_rfs_camskattebov3_251010.jpg
01:17
Skattebo ‘working out beautifully’ in fantasy
nbc_imsaqualpetitlemans_251010(2).jpg
08:07
HLs: 2025 IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans qualifying
nbc_imsa_mpcroadatl_251010.jpg
12:09
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge at Road Atlanta
nbc_rfs_macjones_251010.jpg
58
49ers, Jones ‘in pretty good spot’ vs. Buccaneers
nbc_rfs_saquonbarkley_251010.jpg
01:22
Barkley faces ‘tough’ path to weekly RB1 numbers
nbc_rfs_jaxsondart_251010.jpg
01:04
Dart’s rushing prowess boosts his fantasy upside
nbc_imsa_vpracingsportscar_251009.jpg
07:03
HLs: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Road Atlanta
nbc_imsa_porschecarreracup_251009.jpg
07:18
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Road Atlanta
nbc_gc_rahm_251010.jpg
04:03
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Round Two
05:15
Greyserman leaning on his putting at Baycurrent