2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Rachel Heck earns clinching point as Stanford beats UCLA for NCAA women’s golf title
Charles Schwab Challenge - Previews
Colonial Country Club gets modern upgrades inspired by 1941 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_spiethintv_240522.jpg
Charles Schwab Challenge Best Bet

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_stanfordpostwinintv_240522.jpg
Stanford’s Walker, Heck reflect on NCAA Champ. win
nbc_indy_larsondouble_240522.jpg
Gordon discusses Larson’s historic double attempt
nbc_golf_gt_spiethintv_240522.jpg
Spieth comfortable at Colonial for Charles Schwab

Highlights: NCAA Women's Match Play Finals

May 22, 2024 10:03 PM
Relive the key shots and moments from the NCAA Women's Match Play Finals at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.