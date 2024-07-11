Watch Now
Girmay soars, Roglic's GC hopes tumble on Stage 12
Tejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter recap Stage 12 of the 2024 Tour de France, where Biniam Girmay used a brilliant final sprint to capture his third stage win and Primoz Roglic suffered a late crash.
