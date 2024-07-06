 Skip navigation
David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Palou Mid-Ohio pole.jpg
IndyCar hybrid engine helps create closest Firestone Fast Six qualifications in history
Palou Mid-Ohio pole.jpg
IndyCar starting lineup at Mid-Ohio: Alex Palou nips Pato O’Ward for second consecutive pole

nbc_nas_cup_qaulifying_240706__792966.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago
nbc_cyc_tdfstage8hls_240706.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 8
nbc_golf_jordanspiethintv_240706.jpg
Spieth reflects on Round 3 of John Deere Classic

Girmay keeps momentum on Tour de France Stage 8

July 6, 2024 03:24 PM
Tejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter recap Stage 8 of the 2024 Tour de France, where Biniam Girmay became the first repeat stage winner of the race and kept hold of his green jersey.
Jacksonnews.jpg
4:14
Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash
nbc_roto_bte49ers_240703.jpg
6:13
Betting on 49ers ‘looks like trouble’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
7:13
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
nbc_pftpm_rookieholdouts_240703.jpg
4:14
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts
nbc_pftpm_playersholdout_240703.jpg
4:17
Are Stafford or Tagovailoa going to hold out?
gabejagsgalaxy.jpg
11:58
Galaxy Brains: Top five NFL revenge games of 2024
nbc_roto_rfs_kylermurray_240702.jpg
5:25
Gauging fantasy expectations for Murray, Cardinals
nbc_roto_rfs_seahawks_240702.jpg
6:12
Seahawks WRs could be a ‘fantasy friendly reality’
nbc_roto_rfs_nacuakupp_240702.jpg
4:19
Kupp, Nacua give Rams a 1A, 1B situation
