Could an American win the 2024 Tour de France?
Phil Liggett and Tejay van Garderen discuss the chances of an American winning the 2024 Tour de France, including outlooks for Sepp Kuss and Matteo Jorgenson ahead of cycling's biggest event.
Analyzing Lawrence’s development amid extension
NFL analyst Greg Cosell joins the Dan Patrick Show to shed light on the latest QB contract signings and situations, starting off with Trevor Lawrence's $275 million extension with the Jaguars.
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss whether Deshaun Watson could win Comeback Player of the year under the new criteria, Tua Tagovailoa's contract, the Chiefs' off-field issues and more.
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
Mike Florio explains why Julian Edelman's comments on Aaron Rodgers skipping the New York Jets mandatory minicamp hit differently coming from a former player vs. the media.
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M
Mike Florio discusses which NFL quarterbacks could reach a $60 million contract first, saying that Dak Prescott is the "most likely" to hit the historic mark.
Latest intricacies surrounding Sunday Ticket trial
Mike Florio provides an update on the Sunday Ticket trial and dives into the details of streaming services.
Inside $650 million CAR stadium renovations
The Charlotte City Council is expected to approve $650 million for the Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium, so Mike Florio unpacks the implications on the community.
Inside PFT’s 2024 Pre-Camp Power Rankings
Mike Florio provides insight on his 2024 Pre-Camp Power Rankings and explains the idea behind doing rankings in the offseason.
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to answer fan questions about the current playoff formula, players exchanging grass fields for 18 games and the future of the UFL if the NFL expands to a 20-game schedule.
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
Mike Florio explains the current state of legal proceedings in the NFL Sunday Ticket trial, explaining that even if a verdict comes soon, a long appeals process will follow if the league isn't favored.