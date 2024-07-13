 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaulig Companies Championship - Round Three
Steve Stricker chips in twice to take lead at Kaulig Companies Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225
Pocono NASCAR Xfinity results: Cole Custer scores first victory of the season
Cristopher Sanchez
Phillies get MLB-leading 8th All-Star with Sánchez replacing Atlanta’s Chris Sale

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_macintyrehlreax_240713.jpg
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
nbc_golf_iscord3_240713.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_acc17rd2_240713.jpg
Highlights: American Century, Round 2, Hole 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaulig Companies Championship - Round Three
Steve Stricker chips in twice to take lead at Kaulig Companies Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225
Pocono NASCAR Xfinity results: Cole Custer scores first victory of the season
Cristopher Sanchez
Phillies get MLB-leading 8th All-Star with Sánchez replacing Atlanta’s Chris Sale

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_macintyrehlreax_240713.jpg
MacIntyre on fire in chase of Scottish Open title
nbc_golf_iscord3_240713.jpg
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_acc17rd2_240713.jpg
Highlights: American Century, Round 2, Hole 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pogacar, team tactical in Stage 14 win

July 13, 2024 06:11 PM
Tejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter discuss Stage 14 of the Tour de France, where UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar claimed victory in the race’s first mountaintop finish.
Up Next
nbc_golf_acckelcerd1_240712.jpg
4:55
HLs: Kelces’ American Century Championship Rd. 1
Now Playing
cordarrellepattersonmpximage.jpg
4:50
Will Patterson stymie a potential Warren breakout?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_danielsv3_240711.jpg
3:33
Hard not to buy into Daniels’ fantasy profile
Now Playing
nbc_roto_achane_240711.jpg
3:52
Achane’s ‘elite upside’ makes him a fantasy force
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetexans_240710.jpg
3:35
Can Texans repeat as AFC South champions in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecolts_240710.jpg
5:58
Croucher: Bet on Colts, Taylor, Richardson upside
Now Playing
replacerimage.jpg
21:14
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
5:19
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
4:48
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jerryjones_240709.jpg
4:53
Jones named a plaintiff in countersuit
Now Playing