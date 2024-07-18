Watch Now
Campenaerts' charismatic day on Stage 18
Tejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter discuss Stage 18 of the Tour de France, including Victor Campenaerts' kick to victory, Tobias Johannessen earning most aggressive rider despite crashing and more.
Up Next
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons
Betting market is too high on Cousins, Falcons
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss why the betting market is too high on Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons to win the AFC South in 2024, explaining why there's better betting options in the division.
What to make of Jags’ fantasy receiving options
What to make of Jags' fantasy receiving options
Patrick Daugherty and John Shipley discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars' receiving room, providing fantasy outlooks for Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk and rookie Brian Thomas Jr.
What is Levis’ ceiling in new Titans’ offense?
What is Levis' ceiling in new Titans' offense?
Patrick Daugherty and Nick Suss examine how the addition of Brian Callahan as Titans head coach could influence the trajectory of Will Levis' career.
Is Colts’ Richardson still a ‘fantasy superstar?’
Is Colts' Richardson still a 'fantasy superstar?'
The Rotoworld Football Show crew discusses whether fantasy football players should still be all-in on Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson as a dual-threat quarterback after suffering a shoulder injury last season.
Florio: Williams not having an agent is ‘awkward’
Florio: Williams not having an agent is 'awkward'
Mike Florio joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss how Caleb Williams not having an agent changes his contract negotiations with the Chicago Bears and how it could affect Rome Odunze's deal.
HLs: Kelces’ American Century Championship Rd. 1
HLs: Kelces' American Century Championship Rd. 1
Watch the highlights -- and, surely, some lowlights -- from Travis and Jason Kelce's opening round of the American Century Championship.
Will Patterson stymie a potential Warren breakout?
Will Patterson stymie a potential Warren breakout?
The Rotoworld Football Show evaluates the Pittsburgh Steelers backfield, analyzing whether veteran Cordarrelle Patterson will cut into the touches for third-year running back Jaylen Warren.
Hard not to buy into Daniels’ fantasy profile
Hard not to buy into Daniels' fantasy profile
The Rotoworld Football Show analyzes Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, discussing why his dual-threat ability makes him a must-own in fantasy football.
Achane’s ‘elite upside’ makes him a fantasy force
Achane's 'elite upside' makes him a fantasy force
Kyle Dvorchak, Lawrence Jackson and Davis Mattek discuss De’Von Achane's fantasy potential with the Miami Dolphins, comparing the former Texas A&M Aggie to Chris Johnson entering his second season in the NFL.
Croucher: Bet on Colts, Taylor, Richardson upside
Croucher: Bet on Colts, Taylor, Richardson upside
Jay Croucher thinks the Indianapolis Colts are a team whose upside is worth betting on -- just like Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson are players who bring tremendous upside to the NFL Awards markets.