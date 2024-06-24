 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Today 301
Race results: Christopher Bell wins in overtime on wet weather tires to sweep New Hampshire
AUTO: JUN 23 NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301
What drivers said after New Hampshire race won by Christopher Bell
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Rex & Lav podcast: Scheffler loved them but were signature events a success?

bell_burnout.jpg
Bell survives wet conditions for Loudon sweep
indycar_hls.jpg
Highlights: IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey
nbc_indy_rossi_240623.jpg
Rossi posts best result of the year at Laguna Seca

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Schnell caps Diving Trials with platform win

June 23, 2024 08:24 PM
Delaney Schnell won the women's 10m platform final at the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials to go along with synchronized platform, which she'll also compete in at the 2024 Paris Olympics.