Top News

Amundi Evian Championship - Round One
Tavatanakit, Lindblad and Dryburgh share lead at Amundi Evian Championship
Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Putter change lifts Justin Thomas to first-round lead at Scottish Open
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/yaiubrcgdrpmro12b7f2
Cooper Flagg headlines look at five one-and-done NBA locks
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_JTinterview_240711.jpg
Thomas ‘felt great’ in Round 1 of Scottish Open
nbc_pst_usmntheadcoach_240711.jpg
Who should be the USMNT’s next head coach?
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage12hl_240711.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Euro final will be a 'legacy-defining' match

July 11, 2024 01:54 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview the highly-anticipated Euro 2024 final between Spain and England, breaking down the stylistic matchups across the pitch.