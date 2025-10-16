Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
USC vs Notre Dame football rivalry: History, head-to-head record, notable games
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
Indiana announces new 8-year contract with coach Curt Cignetti worth nearly $93 million
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered
Carter Hart agrees to join the Golden Knights after being acquitted of sexual assault

Top Clips

clarknewthumb.jpg
Clark will play again in LPGA’s pro-am, The Annika
nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
oly_fsmen_malininbackflipfeature.jpg
Malinin transcends figure skating barriers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
USC vs Notre Dame football rivalry: History, head-to-head record, notable games
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
Indiana announces new 8-year contract with coach Curt Cignetti worth nearly $93 million
Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial Verdict To Be Delivered
Carter Hart agrees to join the Golden Knights after being acquitted of sexual assault

Top Clips

clarknewthumb.jpg
Clark will play again in LPGA’s pro-am, The Annika
nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
oly_fsmen_malininbackflipfeature.jpg
Malinin transcends figure skating barriers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina

October 16, 2025 04:15 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter examine Chuba Hubbard's impending return from injury and how that will affect the touches between him and Rico Dowdle.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
01:31
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251016(2).jpg
01:19
Harrison Jr. remains in concussion protocol
nbc_roto_djmoore_251015.jpg
01:14
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
nbc_roto_rashee_251015.jpg
01:11
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’
nbc_roto_montgomery_251015.jpg
01:16
Lions RB Montgomery could receive more carries
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_251014.jpg
01:31
Jets star WR Wilson to miss time with knee injury
nbc_roto_swift_251014.jpg
01:25
Bears RB Swift ‘can survive negative game script’
nbc_roto_drakelondon_251014.jpg
01:37
Falcons WR London ‘could be elite’ going forward
nbc_roto_bijan_251014.jpg
01:35
Falcons RB Robinson’s early success ‘sustainable’
nbc_roto_pukanacua_251013.jpg
01:39
WR Adams ‘clear beneficiary’ from Nacua’s injury
nbc_roto_callahan_251013.jpg
01:48
Will QB Ward benefit from Titans firing Callahan?
nbc_roto_embuka_251013.jpg
01:38
Bucs WR room ‘messy’ with Egbuka injured
nbc_rfs_camskattebov3_251010.jpg
01:17
Skattebo ‘working out beautifully’ in fantasy
nbc_rfs_macjones_251010.jpg
58
49ers, Jones ‘in pretty good spot’ vs. Buccaneers
nbc_rfs_saquonbarkley_251010.jpg
01:22
Barkley faces ‘tough’ path to weekly RB1 numbers
nbc_rfs_jaxsondart_251010.jpg
01:04
Dart’s rushing prowess boosts his fantasy upside
saints.jpg
01:29
Miller a worthy fantasy flex if Kamara misses time
nbc_roto_chrisgodwin_251009.jpg
01:28
Upgrade Bucs’ fantasy WRs if Godwin misses Week 6
nbc_roto_strange_251008.jpg
01:19
Long will get more touches with Strange injured
nbc_roto_barkley_251008.jpg
01:07
Saquon is a top-five fantasy RB ahead of Week 6
nbc_roto_jaylenwarren_251008.jpg
01:04
Steelers’ Warren mid-range RB2 heading into Week 6
nbc_roto_jacorymerrittV2_251006.jpg
01:36
Croskey-Merritt a fantasy RB2 after big Week 5
nbc_roto_emekaegbuka_251006.jpg
01:35
Egbuka has reached ‘Puka Nacua point’ as rookie
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251003.jpg
01:14
How could Hubbard’s calf injury benefit Dowdle?
nbc_roto_kendrickbourne_251003.jpg
01:16
Can Bourne be counted on in fantasy going forward?
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_251003.jpg
01:07
Dvorchak: ‘Put some respect on Stafford’s name’
nbc_roto_waller_251002.jpg
01:21
TE Waller is enticing streamer in fantasy football
nbc_rfs_dillongabriel_251001.jpg
01:09
Gabriel starting ‘downgrade’ for Browns WRs, TEs
nbc_rfs_braelonallen_251001.jpg
01:10
How will Allen’s knee injury impact Hall, Jets?
nbc_rfs_treybenson_251001.jpg
01:13
Benson injury boosts Demercado, Carter stock

Latest Clips

clarknewthumb.jpg
01:38
Clark will play again in LPGA’s pro-am, The Annika
oly_fsmen_malininbackflipfeature.jpg
01:36
Malinin transcends figure skating barriers
nbc_rtf_franklinnews_251016.jpg
13:36
Where Penn State ranks among CFB coaching openings
nbc_dls_kurkjian_251016.jpg
06:29
Big picture statistics of the 2025 MLB season
nbc_dls_smetanaintr_251016.jpg
05:42
Breaking down Kansas-Texas Tech ‘tortilla gate’
nbc_rtf_psucandidates_251016.jpg
11:36
Cignetti, Rhule lead Penn State HC candidates
nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
05:58
Notre Dame vs. USC has big playoff implications
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251016.jpg
03:32
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
nbc_rtf_olemissuga_251016.jpg
03:46
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup
nbc_rtf_midseasonbracket_251016.jpg
08:41
College Football Playoff predictions at midseason
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251016.jpg
06:50
Can USC upset Notre Dame on the road?
nbc_rtf_tennbama_251016.jpg
04:15
Tennessee vs. Alabama could be a ‘wild one’
nbc_ffhh_hate_qb_dart_251016.jpg
02:15
Dart not a top 20 QB in ‘tough’ matchup vs. DEN
nbc_ffhh_love_qb_prescott_251016.jpg
06:07
Prescott should keep up MVP outings vs. Commanders
jaylen_warren.jpg
03:50
Warren among best prop bets in PIT vs. CIN
nbc_ffhh_rblovelist_251016.jpg
09:44
Hall, JCM in line for favorable Week 7 matchups
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherlovelist_251016.jpg
12:32
Adams set for ‘massive target share’ in London
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251016.jpg
06:54
Pollard could struggle in fantasy amid timeshare
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherhatelist_251016.jpg
02:43
IND’s Pittman Jr. ‘getting by’ in fantasy with TDs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
03:36
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
02:35
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
ATL-49ers-MPX.jpg
02:06
Falcons should be ‘small favorites’ against 49ers
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
02:06
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_falconsvniners_251016.jpg
03:13
NFL Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
03:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_commsvcowboys_251016.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_giantsbroncos_251016.jpg
03:05
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_packerscardinals_251016.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Cardinals
nbc_roto_tennatbama_251016.jpg
01:56
TEN-ALA first half points has ‘meat on the bones’
nbc_csu_panthersjets_251016.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Jets