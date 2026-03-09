Downs, Warren can 'shine' amid Pierce re-signing

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 09 Indianapolis 250 Cole Davies.jpg
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Indianapolis: Cole Davies scores first win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025
2026 NFL offseason moves tracker: Instant fantasy reaction to latest free agent signings and trades
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Kevin McGonigle debuts, Carlos Estévez tumbles

Top Clips

nbc_roto_travisetiennejrsaints_260309.jpg
Etienne Jr. would give Saints ‘big-time makeover’
nbc_roto_malikwillisdolphins_260309.jpg
Can Willis become a ‘top 12' fantasy QB with MIA?
nbc_ffhh_alecpiercereax_260309.jpg
Berry: Pierce still too big play-dependent in Indy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 09 Indianapolis 250 Cole Davies.jpg
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Indianapolis: Cole Davies scores first win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025
2026 NFL offseason moves tracker: Instant fantasy reaction to latest free agent signings and trades
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Kevin McGonigle debuts, Carlos Estévez tumbles

Top Clips

nbc_roto_travisetiennejrsaints_260309.jpg
Etienne Jr. would give Saints ‘big-time makeover’
nbc_roto_malikwillisdolphins_260309.jpg
Can Willis become a ‘top 12' fantasy QB with MIA?
nbc_ffhh_alecpiercereax_260309.jpg
Berry: Pierce still too big play-dependent in Indy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Downs, Warren can 'shine' amid Pierce re-signing

March 9, 2026 03:23 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak dive into the Indianapolis Colts reportedly re-signing Alec Pierce, detailing how Josh Downs and Tyler Warren benefit from the move.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_malikwillisdolphins_260309.jpg
01:34
Can Willis become a ‘top 12' fantasy QB with MIA?
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_260305.jpg
01:13
TE Smith can regain fantasy value with right team
nbc_roto_djmoore_260305.jpg
01:27
Moore joins ‘fantasy-friendly’ offense with Bills
nbc_roto_diggs_260305.jpg
01:20
Diggs still has more left in tank after release
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260304.jpg
01:43
Murray could ‘easily’ revive career with Vikings
hall_mpx.jpg
01:41
What’s next for Hall after franchise tag?
nbc_roto_aaron_jones_260303.jpg
01:32
Teams will want veteran RB Jones at ‘right price’
smith_mpx.jpg
01:30
How Eagles’ Smith can reach ‘new levels’ in 2026
nbc_roto_sadiq_260302.jpg
01:40
Sadiq runs fastest 40 by TE in combine history
nbc_roto_derekcarr_260227.jpg
01:39
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_260227.jpg
01:55
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
jjvikingsthumbnailswap.jpg
01:42
McCarthy has ‘tough road’ heading into next season
nbc_roto_brianthomasjr_260226.jpg
01:37
Will Jaguars trade Thomas Jr. this offseason?
nbc_roto_kylermurray_260226.jpg
01:32
Which teams could be interested in adding Murray?
nbc_roto_pickens_260224.jpg
01:33
What is Pickens’ outlook if he returns to Dallas?
nbc_roto_pitts_260224.jpg
01:28
Pitts showed ‘vast improvement’ last season
nbc_roto_cousins_260224.jpg
01:30
Where will Cousins go after being released by ATL?
nbc_roto_tysimpson_260223.jpg
01:29
Will Simpson be a first-round pick in NFL draft?
nbc_roto_travisetienne_260223.jpg
01:32
Why Chiefs could pursue free agent RB Etienne Jr.
nbc_roto_javontewilliams_260223.jpg
01:22
Williams a safe fantasy investment after extension
nbc_roto_rashidshaheed_260219.jpg
01:25
Should Seahawks re-sign Shaheed this offseason?
nbc_roto_camward_260219.jpg
01:28
Will Daboll help Ward improve next season?
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_260218.jpg
01:28
How will Chiefs use cap space this offseason?
nbc_roto_matthewgolden_260218.jpg
01:16
Will Golden be better fantasy option next season?
nbc_roto_tylerallgeiers_260218.jpg
01:17
Allgeier’s expected departure could help Robinson
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_260217.jpg
01:29
McLaurin a ‘somewhat viable’ bounce back candidate
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260217.jpg
01:27
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?
nbc_roto_mikeevans_260217.jpg
01:28
Exploring best fits for Evans in 13th season
nbc_roto_brianfleury_260216.jpg
01:44
What to expect from Fleury-led Seahawks offense
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260213.jpg
01:52
Will Seahawks place franchise tag on Walker III?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_travisetiennejrsaints_260309.jpg
01:22
Etienne Jr. would give Saints ‘big-time makeover’
nbc_ffhh_alecpiercereax_260309.jpg
01:26
Berry: Pierce still too big play-dependent in Indy
nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
01:13
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
01:30
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriiichiefs_260309.jpg
01:35
Is Walker the offensive weapon the Chiefs need?
nbc_ffhh_kenwalkerreax_260309.jpg
01:22
Chiefs gain ‘big-play threat’ in Walker III
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
03:06
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.
nbc_csu_rashangary_260309.jpg
03:08
Report: Packers trade DE Gary to Cowboys
nbc_csu_jetsfreeagency_260309.jpg
03:32
Jets reportedly add veteran leadership on defense
nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
02:07
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players
nbc_csu_tylerlinderbaumraiders_260309.jpg
02:59
Report: Raiders sign Linderbaum to historic deal
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_260309.jpg
01:20
Maxey to miss at least two games with finger
nbc_roto_rjbarrett_260309.jpg
01:21
Barrett playing best ball at best time for fantasy
nbc_roto_deniavdija_260309.jpg
01:35
Will Avdija’s back injury affect fantasy playoffs?
nbc_csu_jaylenwatsonrams_260309.jpg
05:13
Watson gives Rams one of NFL’s ‘best’ secondaries
nbc_csu_jaelanphillipspanthers_260309.jpg
04:33
Panthers land DE Phillips in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_csu_piercepittman_260309.jpg
06:13
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce but trade Pittman
nbc_csu_kennethwalkeriiichiefs_260309.jpg
05:48
Can Walker kick-start ‘new era’ for Chiefs?
nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
01:47
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_csu_malikwillis_260309.jpg
05:37
Can Willis become a ‘superstar’ with Dolphins?
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
02:54
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf
nbc_pftpm_wills_260309.jpg
02:38
Dolphins sign ‘unproven’ Willis to three-year deal
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintr_260309.jpg
20:06
Miller calls Wembanyama ‘a must-see experience’
nbc_nba_enjoydoc_260309.jpg
04:38
Will Bucks fire Rivers if they falter in playoffs?
nbc_nba_enjoydoug_260309.jpg
04:11
Could Kings fire head coach Christie after season?
nbc_nba_enjoycarrington_260309.jpg
05:09
Carrington struggling for Wizards in second season
nbc_nba_enjoyalperen_260309.jpg
09:49
Has Sengun ‘fallen off a cliff’ defensively?
nbc_nba_enjoylevert_260309.jpg
10:09
LeVert, Dillingham have had ‘rough’ seasons
nbc_nba_enjoybrunson_260309.jpg
04:41
Will Gilgeous-Alexander pop off against Nuggets?
aytonlakersnbalaker.jpg
03:14
Ayton having disappointing season for Lakers